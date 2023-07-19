The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority subjected itself to Finance Committee scrutiny on Tuesday during a budget hearing that lasted well into the night.
Despite some senators’ unaddressed grievances and unanswered questions regarding WAPA’s buyout agreement with VITOL, Finance Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory opened testimony by reminding committee members to restrict Tuesday’s discussion to the Authority’s proposed 2024 budget.
Lawmakers generally refrained from addressing the buyout while focusing on other areas of concern, repeatedly returning to WAPA’s recent 22% water rate increase — from $7.82 per kilogallon to $9.53 per kilogallon — which the Authority requested and the Public Services Commission approved last week. The Authority requested the increase amid struggles to pay its filtered seawater contractor. Much of the filtered water is lost due to aging, leaking pipes.
Senators roundly decried the rate increase given the quality of water delivered to Virgin Islanders, particularly on St. Croix. Sen. Franklin Johnson even employed a visual aid.
“This is a bottle of water. See clearly through it,” he said, holding up a full, transparent water bottle. He then held up a water bottle filled with brownish-orange liquid.
“This is a bottle of WAPA water,” he said, expressing his disbelief.
“It’s a shame what you’re doing to the people, especially on the island of St. Croix,” he said. “It’s a shame.”
Non-committee member Sen. Diane Capehart, who attended the hearing earlier in the day and raised the same issue with the Public Services Commission, said she heard the discussion in her car and returned to the Legislature to call the rate increase “totally unconscionable.”
“How could you even think about having a rate increase until you fix that whole infrastructure,” she asked. “St. Thomas ain’t got no lights every now and then, St. Croix got dirty water.”
Throughout hours of questioning, committee members also raised concerns over outstanding payments to vendors and uncollected money owed to the Water and Power Authority, principally by the Waste Management Authority and the territory’s hospitals. The WMA alone owes $4.788 million, WAPA Chief Executive Officer Jacob Lewis said, and hasn’t paid in two years.
“The question that’s on the table this evening is how do we get our citizenry to believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to our utility in the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Frett-Gregory said toward the end of questioning, adding that the question had yet to be answered.
In his response, Lewis pointed to the Authority’s progress in developing wind and solar power, closing the deal with VITOL and getting the territory on propane power.
“All of these things have to happen to get WAPA to where it is a functioning organization,” he said. “As everyone in this room knows, the list of challenges at WAPA are endless. And so we are chopping through the biggest chunks that we can do, quickly, to get our costs under control and start to fix our operations.”
Frett-Gregory called Lewis a “good orator” but said the Legislature would not rest until they saw the Authority turn around its operations.
“We have to give the people hope. We have our Police Department in receivership, we have our Department of Education in receivership, we have our Housing in receivership, we have our Bureau of Corrections . . . but guess what, all of these here ain’t taking our money out of our pockets like this,” Frett-Gregory said before asking what the delay in having an outside entity come in to provide oversight.
Lewis said he had no concern with that whatsoever.
“They can come in and oversee everything that I do,” he said.