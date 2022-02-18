ST. THOMAS — Eunice Callwood, a St. Thomas songwriter, composer and psalmist, will have her music video debut on a popular television show in the United Kingdom.
The song “Caribbean Praise Anthem” will be featured on “Soul 100 TV — The Gospel on Television,” by host Phillip Noel, beginning at 2 p.m. today.
The song “Caribbean Praise Anthem,” is a rhythmic and energizing gospel praise song performed by Callwood and the V.I. Company of Praisers, and was originally released in May. The music video was released Jan. 1 on YouTube, and according to Callwood, within one week, had 20,000 views, including viewers from the Caribbean, United States, Africa and the United Kingdom.
For many years, Callwood, has written and composed various gospel songs, but now she is releasing her music in the hope that the message will make a positive impact in the lives of individuals, families, communities and the nations of the world.
“Caribbean Praise Anthem” was inspired by the Isaiah 42:12 Bible verse, “Let them give praise to God and declare His praise in the islands.”
“I’ve been writing gospel songs for many years, but never published any,” Callwood said. “In January 2020, just before the pandemic started, I just woke up singing a little bit of that song, just out of my spirit and it wouldn’t leave me. Eventually, more lyrics started to come and here we are with the ‘Caribbean Praise Anthem.’”
The television program can be viewed on the Philip Noel’s Facebook page.
The “Caribbean Praise Anthem” can be found on 150 digital platforms such as Apply, Tidal and Spotify.