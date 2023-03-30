In early March, a delegation of agricultural workers from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico joined hundreds of farmers and ranchers from across the country in Washington D.C. to advocate for the Agriculture Resilience Act.
Reintroduced by Representative Chellie Pingree, Democrat of Maine, and Senator Martin Heinrich, Democrat of New Mexico, the proposed marker to the 2023 Farm Bill seeks to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. agriculture by 2040. Supporters of the act gathered in the nation’s capital on March 7 and 8 for an event called “Farmers for Climate Change: Rally for Resistance.”
Sommer Sibilly-Brown, founder and executive director of the non-profit Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition, said the trip went extremely well.
“So we were there for three days, and for three days, hundreds if not thousands of farmers were together in different constellations,” Sibilly-Brown said, adding that sitting with members of Puerto Rico’s delegation was particularly meaningful. Despite being only 45 minutes away by plane, Sibilly-Brown said exchanging information about each other’s agricultural situations in Washington D.C. helped participants realize they could work together.
“That was powerful,” Sibilly-Brown said.
Other members of the delegation from the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico included St. Thomas farmer Shelli Brin of Que Sera Farms, St. Croix farmer Lindsey Simmonds of Mystical Farm and Jade M. Algarin Corcino, a community organizer and Open Society Foundations Puerto Rico Youth Fellow, according to a press release from the Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition.
Sommer Sibilly-Brown noted that it was the first time a delegation centered on the Farm Bill included predominantly female farmers and female-led organizations.
While in Washington, the group met with Rep. Stacey Plaskett, Rep. Alma Adams, Democrat of North Carolina, and Rep. Darren Soto, Democrat of Florida, as well as representatives from the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition and executives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Our reality is that we need more voices across our diaspora to engage with their representation in Congress and the Senate and harness the power of being part of their local, mainland constituencies,” Sibilly-Brown said in a press release.
Sibilly-Brown also urged people to discuss the subject with affiliations like Greek and professional associations. Her organization, the Virgin Islands Good Food Coalition, will also begin holding “Farm Bill 101” courses in the summer.
“We need to build the cohesion of thousands of Virgin Islanders living abroad to help bring attention, resources and informed policy changes to the USVI, Puerto Rico and other territories and commonwealths,” Sibilly-Brown said in a press release.