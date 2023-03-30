In early March, a delegation of agricultural workers from the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico joined hundreds of farmers and ranchers from across the country in Washington D.C. to advocate for the Agriculture Resilience Act.

Reintroduced by Representative Chellie Pingree, Democrat of Maine, and Senator Martin Heinrich, Democrat of New Mexico, the proposed marker to the 2023 Farm Bill seeks to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from U.S. agriculture by 2040. Supporters of the act gathered in the nation’s capital on March 7 and 8 for an event called “Farmers for Climate Change: Rally for Resistance.”