MIAMI — “One destination does not make an itinerary,” said U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, as he highlighted the importance of greater collaboration among Caribbean destinations and cruise line partners at the 35th edition of Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami last week.
Commissioner Boschulte said it is important for travelers to feel safe at every destination they visit and working with other destinations is essential to ensure that happens.
“There has to be a collaborative effort amongst us in the Caribbean on health protocols,” he said, because if a destination does not have effective protocols in place, that impacts not only the ship, but also the next destination as well.”
While the stayover sector performed well for the U.S. Virgin Islands throughout most of the pandemic, the destination and the region suffered a setback in the cruise sector, with no ships arriving in the territory for 15 months.
During the gathering of cruise industry stakeholders, the U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority and Royal Caribbean signed an agreement regarding the development of the cruise industry in the territory.
“Partnerships are critical to our development and this agreement is a good sign for our cruise business and tourism development overall,” said Boschulte.