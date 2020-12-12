The University of the Virgin Islands held its 56th annual commencement ceremony virtually on Friday, commemorating 376 degrees earned by graduates of the Class of 2020 from both the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix and the St. Thomas Campus.
Last spring, the university decided to postpone the May 2020 commencement ceremonies until December because of physical restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year’s commencement ceremony for the University of the Virgin Islands is the most unique, gratifying and innovative experience of any the university has convened in its history,” said UVI President David Hall. “The 2020 graduates were not able to experience the normal pomp and circumstance, family presence and cheering as graduates in the past. Yet, they are as excited and committed to this virtual ceremony as the ones we had face to face.”
These graduates, he said, have faced challenges that no other group of students has faced, including two Category 5 hurricanes and a pandemic that not only affected classwork, but also denied them the traditional graduation ceremony they earned.
“How do you combine dashed expectations with joy and reverence,” Hall asked in his speech. “All of the graduates had a different expectation when they envisioned their graduation ceremony. Therefore, in your minds, what you will experience today does not capture or fulfill that expectation and need that you nurtured for so many years. For that I am deeply sorry. Yet the essence of your educational dream and vision has been achieved and belongs exclusively to you. No virus, no economic shutdown or hurricanes could take that from you or deny this joy. Your commencement ceremony may have been deferred, but your dream is being reborn this day.”
UVI alumnus Hannibal “Mike” Ware, a financier and current U.S. Inspector General of the Small Business Administration, was the keynote speaker. He received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree from the university. Ware holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UVI. In his keynote speech, he touched on the challenges that the Class of 2020 has had to overcome.
“Adversity is inevitable, but difficulties or misfortunes don’t have to keep you from achieving your intended goals and finding the happiness you seek in business and in life,” he said. “Through grit, through determination and discipline, adversity is but a springboard for sustained success.”
The university also bestowed an honorary degree, Doctor of Humane Letters, to retired veterinarian Dr. Eugene “Doc” Petersen, a native Virgin Islands cultural icon from St. Croix and a popular talk-show host and musician.
Asel H. Mustafa was the Class of 2020 speaker from the St. Thomas campus. Mustafa is a double major, graduating magna cum laude with bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and biology.
Sen. Allison L. DeGazon, who earned a doctorate degree from the university, was selected as the Class of 2020 speaker from the Sheen Campus on St. Croix. She earned a doctorate degree in creative leadership for innovation and change.
Multiple social media sites carried the event, including UVI's official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.