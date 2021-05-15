A total of 313 graduates earned their degrees from the University of the Virgin Islands in a virtual ceremony on Friday. The 57th annual graduation combined graduates from the St. Thomas and St. Croix campuses, as well as the University of St. Martin.
This year’s graduating class is like no other. Starting their college career with two major hurricanes and the uncertainty they brought, and ending it with a year of isolation and online learning amid the fear of the COVID-19 pandemic. The student faced unprecedented challenges.
“Our most special guests are the undeniable and resilient individuals who comprise the Class of 2021,” said UVI President David Hall in his speech during the virtual ceremony. “There are no graduates like you. You have spent your final year of college in suspended animation. After also having endured two hurricanes a few years earlier, you had to learn and interact with us in ways you never intended. You earned not only a degree, but a medal of honor and perseverance.”
Having to graduate virtually was understandably disappointing, but the choice of keynote speaker was not. The Rev. Raphael Warnock, U.S. Senator from the state of Georgia, gave the keynote address from the pulpit of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The university will bestow upon him the honorary degree of doctor of humane letters. Warnock holds a doctor of philosophy degree from Union Theological Seminary.
Warnock said he was honored to speak at a historically Black college and stressed the importance of being ready for everything that lies ahead, both challenges and opportunities.
“You are the class of the global pandemic. You had to overcome a severe disruption to your education and your plans and your life. Chaos took its best shot, and you’re still sitting there receiving your degree. You should never doubt from this time forward that you can achieve whatever you decide to achieve,” he said. “Indeed, you have crossed the river, but the ocean lies ahead. Keep pressing. All of us have some river to cross. In a real sense, all of us whose skin has long been kissed by nature’s sun are part of a mighty river of resistance to our oppression, the river of people of the African diaspora, here in the continental U.S., the Caribbean and abroad, part of a grand and epic story of a people who never would give up.”
In addition to the graduates, Chief District Court Judge Wilma Lewis was presented with an honorary doctor of laws degree and UVI Board Chair Emeritus Alexander Moorhead Jr. received an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.
Xuxa Garroden was the Class of 2021 speaker from the St. Thomas campus. Garroden is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry with an eye toward a career in medicine. She plans to enroll in medical school at St. George University in Grenada this fall.
Garroden is active in her community and founded a charity known as “We Drive Foundation” in 2015. She received the Queens Young Leader Award St. Kitts and Nevis for Community Involvement by the Queen Elizabeth Trust in 2017. She was also named an associate fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society in 2018 for her work to improve the lives of Commonwealth citizens.
“Although the degree belongs to us, our mandate now is to contribute and serve others,” Garroden urged her peers,
Kelvina Salters was selected as the Class of 2021 speaker from the St. Croix campus. She graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in social science with a minor in political science, and she hopes to become a public administrator.
As a first-generation graduate, Kelvina said that “obtaining this degree is a sign of victory. My family has always stressed the importance of education in order to improve life. I believe in the saying, ‘What the trunk couldn’t do, the branches must do.’ It is the beginning of realizing one of my career aspirations. I hope one day that God would open the doors for me to make my mark in this field, particularly in my home country, St Kitts.”