University of the Virgin Islands senior Raven Phillips was crowned the 40th Miss UVI at the Miss UVI Ambassadorial Presentation and Coronation on Wednesday at John Brewers Bay on St. Thomas.
The coronation, referred to as “Our HBCU in Paradise,” replaced the annually held Miss UVI Ambassadorial Competition.
Phillips, 22, was the lone contestant to vie for the crown. Four of the other contestants withdrew from the competition with concerns about dates and logistical changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The uncertainty of the university’s reopening and other restrictions also affected the other contestants’ participation.
A social science major with a minor in psychology, Phillip, hopes to highlight her platform of literacy improvement throughout her reign.
“Through my platform, I hope to host events, plan initiatives and attend stakeholder meetings to encourage reading amongst all ages in the territory, celebrate local authors and storytellers, engage the youth in essay and poetry writing, address issues of library access, establish community groups with a focus on traditional storytelling and more,” Phillips said.