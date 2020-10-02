The University of the Virgin Islands will soon be able to help the territory blunt the spread of COVID-19, thanks to a research partnership with SafePass Solutions, which developed a “disinfectant station” that will make contact tracing easy.
President David Hall announced the partnership during the National Institute of Health’s 2020 National HBCU Federal Contracting Conference, held virtually last week.
UVI currently has one SafePass unit at its Administrative and Conference Center building on St. Thomas campus with plans to install one at its St. Croix campus.
The unit includes a mask detection system that can potentially identify each person entering an area and manage and record data such as check-in and check-out times. It also provides a temperature check as well as a mounted hand sanitizer dispenser with automatic infrared technology for touchless dispensing.
Once inside the station, a UV-C light sanitizing feature provides “minimal light therapy with a wavelength between 200 and 400 nanometers, which is routinely used to kill bacteria and viruses and is harmless to the human body.”
SafePass also utilizes a food-grade, high-level, alcohol-free, water-based disinfectant solution that is gentle to the skin and recommended by the Food and Drug Administration, according to officials.
“This project embraces the spirit of our new strategic plan: Greatness Through Innovation,” Hall said, adding that the university’s efforts to create a public medical school has allowed it to work closely with the National Institute of Health, the Small Business Administration and other federal agencies.
Hall’s announcement came during the HBCU Industry Day and Matchmaking Session of the conference, which brings together historically black colleges and universities with federal agencies and private sector partners to create deal-making conditions and offer real, tangible opportunities that improve student outcomes and community living standards. More than 20 federal agencies and their operating divisions attended the virtual conference on Sept. 25.
During his presentation, Hall said that more than 130 SafePass IDS full body, zero contact intelligent disinfectant stations developed by entrepreneur Donald Toatley have been sold worldwide. Toatley, a biologist, has sold SafePass stations to a theme park in Malaysia, the Washington D.C. Housing Authority, Fastmed urgent care centers and to former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, who made a purchase for his gyms.
Hall praised the partnership with SafePass noting it “has the potential to make an even bigger and longer lasting contribution to this nation and to the world.”
“We have been blessed to be able to partner with SafePass Solutions to develop and promote a science-based technology that will enhance our response to the consequences of COVID-19,” Hall said. “We believe this technology can transform life and allow this nation to truly open up safely again.”
The university president was one of only four speakers during the Federal Industry Day and Matchmaking session of the conference. The other speakers were Diane Frasier, director of Office of Acquisition and Logistics Management and Head of Contracting Activity at NIH; Dr. Michael Wooten, administrator of Office of Federal Procurement Policy and the senior U.S. official responsible for policy pertaining to acquisition, contracting and the acquisition workforce and Annette Owens-Scarboro, program manager for the NIH Small Business Program.
According to Frasier, about 40 percent of discretionary spending at NIH goes to contracts for goods and services. In 2019, more than $560 billion in contracts was spent.
Public universities receive about 43 percent of their revenues from grants, federal contracts or other corporations, while HBCUs only receive approximately 1 % from that revenue stream.
The procurement of federal contracts by HBCUs can create more jobs for school campuses, which also stimulates local economies, provide employment opportunities for students, and, depending on the type of contract, create additional student and faculty research opportunities.
According to Hall, universities must work more closely with industry to find solutions, and to verify efficacy.
The project, with support, presents “the best opportunity to accelerate HBCU effectiveness, for only when HBCUs are in the arena and are individually and collectively addressing some of the nation’s most critical challenges will the nation take notice.”