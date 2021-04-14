Tart and sour, sorrel is a familiar cultural drink in the Virgin Islands, and elsewhere in the Caribbean, particularly around the holidays. However, sorrel is a winter crop not readily available during the warmer months. That, however, is about to change. Thomas Zimmerman of the University of the Virgin Islands School of Agriculture’s Agricultural Experiment Station unveiled two new sorrel varieties last week that will double the plant’s growing season to 10 months out of the year.
The Biotechnology and Agroforestry program, led by Zimmerman, introduced its Festival and Midnite sorrel varieties, the result of 11 years of sorrel plant breeding and selection. With the combination of Caribbean and African varieties, Zimmerman was able to develop better and more productive sorrel varieties.
“Both Festival and Midnite have deep crimson fruiting calyxes and have a higher tolerance to calcareous soils than Day Neutral,” said Zimmerman. Although the taste remains unchanged, “Festival has a longer fruit and Midnite has a unique leaf shape and open leaf canopy to easily see fruiting calyxes.”
Zimmerman had seeds from more than 100 different types of sorrel, but lost most of them during hurricanes Irma and Maria. These were two of the crosses that he was able to bring back to life.
The seeds of two sorrel varieties from Nigeria and Ghana were obtained from the USDA Plant Genetic Resources Unit in Griffin, Ga. Each of the two African sorrels were crossed with one from Trinidad. Plants from these crosses were selected for their dark fruit and high production. Selections from the third generation were then crossed with a variety from St. Kitts.
To start, Zimmerman grew several varieties to determine which would tolerate St. Croix’s calcareous soil, which contains an abundance of calcium carbonate, making it easier to grow anywhere on the island.
“The plants are very sensitive, but we were able to find some plants that did tolerate it and started working with that, because that would also expand where farmers could grow sorrel. There was one Black variety out of Trinidad and I crossed it with a variety from Nigeria that had a very large fruit, and also crossed it with another variety out of Ghana with a unique leaf. From those crosses, I grew out the three generations. I selected plants from the grandchildren, and from the best of those, I crossed with the Day Neutral variety from St. Kitts. From that, we started selecting from those that had the right characteristics.”
The resulting Festival and Midnite varieties will allow farmers to increase production and extend the entire growing season.
Zimmerman suggests to farmers to seed in late June to early July to grow up the plant for fall production, but then start planting every other month for continuous production into May and June. The plants shown at the unveiling were planted in January and February.
“It’s not just a seasonal crop anymore. We can make it year-round,” he said.
In other parts of the world, sorrel leaves are eaten as well, used similar to spinach. Zimmerman is working with the University of Florida on a trial to look at leaf production of the new varieties.
The two new varieties were given names to reflect the Virgin Islands. Festival was named after St. Croix’s annual Crucian Christmas Festival and Midnite is a tribute to the St. Croix reggae band of the same name.
Zimmerman and his team have begun to harvest mature fruit for seed, which will be available to the public for a small fee in May.
“I’ve been making sorrel juice, sorrel cookies and sorrel bread,” said Zimmerman. “This is not just for local consumption, but for the tourists as well. Make this nice red juice for them to drink in the morning instead of orange juice for a cultural, nutrient rich drink.”
For more information, visit www.uvi.edu/research/agricultural-experiment-station/.