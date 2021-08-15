Does a film make you smile? Does it make you shiver in terror? Evoking those emotions is the work of cinematographer Richard Vialet, a Virgin Islander who has molded his talents to create visual storytelling that is an integral part of any film.
Vialet, who was born and raised on St. Thomas, wanted to be part of the film industry at an early age, inspired by “Jurassic Park.”
Initially wanting to act, he dabbled in the art at All Saints Cathedral School and at the Reichhold Center for the Arts. After graduation in 2002, Vialet entered Howard University to study film production with a minor in acting. It wasn’t long before he gravitated toward cinematography and filmed several student films. After graduating, he was accepted into the two-year cinematography program at the American Film Institute Conservatory in Los Angeles, one of the top schools in the field.
From there, Vialet ventured out to make his name, working on a number of independent films and music videos. He has worked on several of Tyler Perry films, including “Boo: A Madea Halloween,” “Boo 2: A Madea Halloween” and “Madea’s Family Funeral” starring Perry; “Nobody’s Fool,” starring Tiffany Haddish; and “Acrimony,” starring Taraji Henson. More recently, Vialet has been working in television, shooting “American Soul” on BET, “Raising Dion” on Netflix and “P-Valley” on STARZ on which he is currently wrapping up season two.
As a cinematographer, Vialet sets the tone and mood of a film. His responsibility is to take the directors vision of the script and interpret it visually. In charge of the camera, lighting and grip departments, he seeks to add visual impact to the film.
“The first thing I consider is the story. That should be the most important element of the approach, the thing that’s going to have the most impact,” he said. “I try to choose stories that are impactful to me and have the potential of great visual storytelling, something that speaks to me and challenges me.
Vialet works closely with director to enable his or her vision in coordination with the production designer, costume designer, music editor and others to produce a cohesive film.
Vialet’s goal is to be able to work on films from all genres rather than limit himself to one, though thriller and horror stories, he says, have the most visual potential in terms of audience manipulation and storytelling.
“There’s something inherently cinematic about those genres, being able to manipulate the audience through camera and lighting,” he said. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget there are very particular decisions being made in order to invoke a mood. So, if you’re watching a movie and you feel a sense of dread, a feeling of suspense, there’s something that the camera is doing and there’s something that the lighting is doing that is causing you to feel that way. You may not be able to describe what it is, but it’s definitely there, and that’s my job. That’s the most effective thing, where the camera can be invisible and the audience does not know why, but they feel it in a primal way.”
Vialet was recently invited to join the American Society of Cinematographers, adding the prestigious ASC suffix to his name in credits.
“That was always one of my dreams when I started cinematography, to have the ASC letters after my name. It’s basically a legacy that’s been around for over 100 years and I’m part of the famed society that many of the people that I look up to are a part of,” he said.
Vialet has noticed a steady growth in interest in movie making and film. He believes that up-and-coming Virgin Islands students have a better chance than ever to break into the industry, with so many resources available on the internet, cheaper cameras and new technology on phones.
“When I was younger and I was living on St. Thomas, I felt like doing what I was doing was unattainable,” he said. “One thing that I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter now. There’s really no excuse now for not achieving your dreams if it’s something that you really want to do. I’ve shot a full-length feature film on an iPhone 6S. Phones are so much better these days and almost all of us have them. It’s become such as staple that no matter what your financial situation is, you are more than likely to have a phone with some kind of video camera. I think that is really, really powerful, and a lot of people are doing some really cool things with them now.
“There’s more access to do something more impactful than ever before and it’s a better time now — more than ever.”