From being mentored to becoming mentors themselves, Ian Tomlinson and Reginald Vigilant are proof that positive guidance can ultimately lead to future success.

Friends since the 10th grade at Central High School on St. Croix, Tomlinson and Vigilant are entering their 30th year in business together with OmniSystems, a computer programming company with contracts with federal and local agencies. At that time, there weren’t many PCs out there, especially in the Virgin Islands, as the technology was fairly recent.