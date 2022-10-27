From being mentored to becoming mentors themselves, Ian Tomlinson and Reginald Vigilant are proof that positive guidance can ultimately lead to future success.
Friends since the 10th grade at Central High School on St. Croix, Tomlinson and Vigilant are entering their 30th year in business together with OmniSystems, a computer programming company with contracts with federal and local agencies. At that time, there weren’t many PCs out there, especially in the Virgin Islands, as the technology was fairly recent.
“In high school, that was part of the thing we were learning from the math professor, Christopher Gordon. He also gave us a little spark for being entrepreneurs. He was our math teacher, but he also had an accounting business that he also ran. He was learning at the same time that he was trying to teach us, and in our senior year, we actually helped with the class as well,” said Tomlinson.
“We were all in that first computer class at Central and we liked it so much that after our course in school, we’d go to the UVI computer lab and just teach ourselves more,” said Vigilant. “Gordon gave us mentorship and guidance for a lot of this journey, experimenting with this new technology. He was instrumental in that.”
The summer after they graduated in 1983, Tomlinson, Vigilant and two other classmates formed their own company tutoring others in computer literacy. Although the business only lasted the summer, it gave them an early, first-hand taste of entrepreneurship. Both went on to study at UVI, Tomlinson studying business with a minor in data processing and Vigilant studying math and data processing.
They had other mentors along the way. University of the Virgin Islands professor Lynn Rosenthal was instrumental in furthering their love for computers. As both a professor and a consultant, Rosenthal inspired them to realize they, too, could be business owners and pursue what they wanted to do.
OmniSystems was founded 30 years ago today.
“Now everyone is doing Zoom,” said Vigilant. “We built an application that did that back then, in 1985 or 1986. We helped them do the first distant learning classes by writing a program that allowed a professor to control two Apple computers on the campus, so whatever you typed in on St. Thomas would come up on St. Croix, and when you ran the program, it would run on both systems. We actually programmed that system for Dr. Rosenthal.”
After UVI, Vigilant worked for a time at Chase Manhattan Bank, installing the islands’ first ATMs before moving to Virginia to study at Strayer University to earn his bachelor of science in information technology.
Tomlinson, who was working for the V.I. Water and Power Authority, moved to the same area in 1990 after Hurricane Hugo to earn his master’s degree in information systems at American University. The two were roommates.
The Washington D.C. area was a tech hub at the time, and both ended up working for large tech companies in the area, Vigilant at PRC (Professional Computing Resources) and Tomlinson at BullsEye Computing Solutions, both government contractors and consulting companies for federal agencies.
Seeing the disparity between what they were getting paid and what the companies were charging for their services, the pair decided to go out on their own and started OmniSystems, Inc. in 1993. Their former employers ended up using their services as consultants.
OmniSystems started as a software engineering company building custom software for customers. Back then, said Tomlinson, everything had to be built from scratch. Their primary customer is the federal government, providing support for the U.S. Department of Education’s National Direct Student Loan Program. The OmniSystems team has also long been involved with a project to manage grants for the Department of Energy. They have recently developed their own software product called OmniAIPI (Audit Investigations and Program Integrity) designed to service agencies and departments with various program integrity needs.
Over the years, OmniSystems has branched out to sell hardware, install networks and cyber security. The company grew to include 120 employees, including those working in the Virgin Islands, many of whom remain after years in the “double-digits,” and their very first employee still works with them. In the last few weeks, because of a new project in the works stateside, they hired an additional 120 employees.
OmniSystems also does quite a bit of work in the Virgin Islands. The company has had a local office for 20 years and one of Vigilant and Tomlinson’s former professors from UVI, Osbert Potter — another of their early mentors who they kept in contact with — became their general manager for the Caribbean and Latin America two years ago.
“I met these two young men when they first came to UVI,” said Potter. “I was teaching computer programming and intro to data processing on a part-time basis and they excelled at that. I didn’t know what that was going to turn into, but later they just really took off,” Potter told The Daily News. “I’m so proud of these guys. They are really full of integrity, and being from the Virgin Islands, it just makes me proud to see how they operate. They really care for their customers, really want to follow up and follow through and make sure the customers are fully comfortable.”
OmniSystems has managed telephone systems for Margaritaville, Limetree and Grand Bay on St. John. The company was also contracted by the Water and Power Authortity for its phone system. OmniSystems is also the company behind the V.I. Motor Vehicle Bureau’s new online system.
Tomlinson and Vigilant both retain strong connections with the territory and are always willing to help anyone who reaches out to learn from them, mentoring others and sponsoring V.I. youth the way they were mentored themselves. Tomlinson serves as a member of the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park Board of Directors, while Vigilant serves as a member of the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees.
“When we first worked at WAPA and Chase, we were programmers, but that is no longer done much in the territory and we’d like to see that back,” said Tomlinson. “There are so many programs and apps on your phone, but those programs and apps have to be written by someone. We think for up-and-coming young folks, that’s the type of thing that could get them excited and we think we can revive the software development that used to occur here in the V.I.”