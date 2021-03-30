The Virgin Islands Conservation Society is ushering in a new era, with Valerie Peters now serving as the foundation’s first female executive director.
Outgoing Executive Director Paul Chakroff, who served in the position since 2009, has handed over the organization’s reigns to Peters, who has been volunteering with the Society and operating environmental programs since 2010. He has been elected as a new board member and will continue to play an important role in supporting the group.
Peters was raised on St. Thomas and has always had a passion for the environment. She earned her undergraduate degree in international business and marketing at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Fla., and a master’s degree in tourism and hospitality management from the University of South Carolina. Working through grad school at Marriott, she transferred back home to the Virgin Islands after graduation, to primarily work with conventions and large groups.
Looking to and move toward her environmental interests, Peters became the marketing director for Coral World Ocean Park.
“Educating people is the park’s primary purpose,” she said. “We try to make it fun and create a way for people to engage that they wouldn’t normally have, in a safe way. Nobody wants to be lectured, but when you participate in an activity at Coral World, you’re walking away with new knowledge whether you intend to or not.”
The Virgin Islands Conservation Society, according to Peters, was founded in 1968 under the leadership of Isidor Paiewonski, and is the oldest local nonprofit environmental conservation organization in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization supports the protection of natural resources through member services, program development, training, leadership development, public education, environmental certifications and government relations. They manage, consult and collaborate on projects such as the Smith Bay Watershed Study, Solarize V.I., plastic recycling and the Disaster Risk Reduction Management, a FEMA-funded project to empower students to play an active role in disaster management and mitigation.
The Society started as an advocacy organization, but in the last 25 years, it has branched out more into education. Two chapters of the organization developed, the St. Croix Environment Association (SEA) and the Environmental Association of St. Thomas (EAST), doing outreach programs such as snorkel clinics, whale watches and composting demonstrations. The St. Croix organization later branched off to become a stand-alone nonprofit group.
“The goal is to collaborate with other organizations and to help them become nonprofit themselves, to be sort of an umbrella organization to help these grassroots organizations get their feet under them and go on their way,” said Peters.
The volunteer Conservation Society administers three environmental certification programs, V.I. Clean Coasts, Blue Flag USVI and Eco Schools USVI.
V.I. Clean Coasts certification is an initiative intended to reduce the amount of single-use plastic in the territory. The program, initiated by Kitty Edwards, education and outreach coordinator for the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Coastal Zone Management, focuses on local businesses becoming more conservation-minded.
“It’s about is getting people to slowly understand the shift in behavior that takes place to become more sustainable,” said Peters. “It’s not going to change things overnight, but it’s shifting people’s mindset, opening up people’s mind to a different perspective, whether it’s a straw or a Styrofoam container, and maybe thinking twice about it.”
Peters launched the Blue Flag Eco Label in the Virgin Islands through a partnership between the Society and the Hotel and Tourism Association, with a primary focus on the sustainable management of recreational coastal environments. It took two years to do a feasibility study to see if the Virgin Islands could fulfill all the requirements to be Blue Flag certified and carry the eco label. To do that, Peters knew the islands’ resorts have to play a primary role.
“Coming from the private sector and seeing the opportunities and knowing most of our hotels are on beaches, I started to think how we could engage them in protecting and preserving the very resource they rely on for their profit,” she said. “They are directly on site, so if anyone can be the advocates and the caretakers of these sites, they are the ones that are managing right there on the beach.”
Peters has recently launched the internationally-recognized Eco Schools program in the territory. Joining 20 million students in 67 countries, the program is both an award and an environmental management system. Eco Schools promotes long-term, whole-school (students, teachers, parents and community) action for sustainability and resilience with project-based learning. Unlike a one-off project, its lasting impacts involve and engage participants through a clearly laid out process, with ongoing support and guidance from the Society.
“It’s all about them owning it,” said Peters. “It starts with small steps and victories. Once you have this eco team going, the only thing it requires is students and guidance, a mentor or teacher. The kids have identified the project and they own it. They take a lot of pride in it and it’s fascinating to watch. We help facilitate experts, reaching into the community to share their knowledge and expertise.”
The Conservation Society not only works on the local level, they have a voice on the national and international stages as well.
Because Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands initiated Blue Flag programs before the United States, they are treated as nations with an equal vote by the organization, which works with the United Nations and other global organizations. As a part of the National Wildlife Federation — which runs the Eco School Program in the U.S. — the Society also has an equal say in policy proposals that go before Congress.
“We have representation. We have an equal voice with all the other members, and we need to use it,” Peters said.
Peters’ goal as director is to engage in public-private partnerships to find solutions to problems, and “It behooves all of us to come together and pool our resources to create a bigger impact. We want to create a space where the environmentally-minded community can connect, engage and collaborate and bring all the pieces of the puzzle together to create a more sustainable, resilient USVI. We’re all in this together. Building capacity within VICS is my first mission, getting folks to become part of VICS and volunteer to spearhead projects on all three islands.”
For more information, contact Valerie Peters at blueflagusvi@gmail.com or 340-344-8446.