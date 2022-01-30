On Friday, V.I. Chief Justice Rhys Hodge announced that an order shifting activities online because of the omicron variant will be allowed to expire tonight.
Beginning Tuesday, all proceedings in the V.I. Supreme Court, Superior Court and by several bodies regulating attorneys in the territory may be held in person.
While in-person hearings can resume, the order notes that all previously scheduled virtual hearings will remain online and jury trials will be held in a staggered manner to minimize the number of people in the territory’s courts.
Hodge’s order “strongly encourages” the territory’s judicial officers, and court boards, commissions and committees to continue remote sessions for all matters other than jury trials.
Hodge’s order also opens all Judicial Branch facilities to judicial officers, court staff, attorneys, litigants and members of the public, while continuing mask and other safety protocols.