The National Hurricane Center in Miami has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today.
While the storm doesn’t have the well-defined, low-level center needed to be called a tropical storm, Virgin Islanders can expect gusty winds exceeding 40 mph as the storm reaches its peak this morning and afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Gabriel Lojero in San Juan.
With the first rain bands arriving by 6 a.m., the territory can expect rain to intensify throughout the day and linger through the night. On Wednesday, shower activity, albeit less intense, will continue as the trailing bands move away from the territory.
“St. Croix may see the worst effects. It is going to be closer to the storm center,” Lojero said late Monday night.
The National Weather Service is warning that heavy rainfall is “likely to produce” flooding and landslides, and hazardous marine conditions are expected across local waters.