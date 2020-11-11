V.I. residents wanting to try their luck at the lottery have already made nine young Virgin Islanders winners.
As a sponsor of the Inside Out Expressive Arts Program’s 2020 Student Art Contest Online, the Lottery placed the winning art on tickets that will be drawn today.
Carrying the theme “Love and Change in the Time of Corona,” the contest encouraged student artists to express their feelings about the pandemic to raise awareness about the crisis.
“It is moments like these that we most need the arts to release and transform energy,” said contest organizer Maria “Irieah” Stiles.” Whether the visual, dance, music or the performing arts, it is there in that sacred place that we can express our pain, hope and love. It is there where we can creative-problem solve to emerge with a blueprint for the changes we want to see in our communities. Through this, contest young people in our territory shared their concerns and their vision for the changes we need to see individually, collectively and globally.”
Submissions came in the form of drawings, collages, sculptures, masks, dances, songs, paintings and photography, and were judged on visual impact, interpretations and creativity, composition/design and craftsmanship. Winners were selected for the elementary category territory-wide and the junior high/high school category for the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts.
Winners in the elementary category were Khm-Shawa Samuel of St. Croix, first place; Lilly Seibert of St. Thomas, second place; and Ellis Wisehart of St. Thomas, third place. On St. Croix, Angelina Springer took first place, Coral Maercer second place and Aurys Herrera third place in the Junior High/High School category. In the St. Thomas-St. John District, Deja Marie took first place, Bilal Muhammad second place and Isabella Merurio third place.