During Monday’s Government House Press Briefing, Communications Director Richard Motta discussed the omicron variant and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated travel order for foreign travelers.
“Effective today, air passengers two years and older flying into the United States from a foreign country, regardless of vaccination status or nationality, will have to provide a negative test taken within 24 hours of travel,” he said.
Previously, international air travelers had a three-day window to submit a negative COVID-19 test.
In a statement released Monday, Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte emphasized that there is no vaccination or testing requirements for travelers leaving the territory and heading to the U.S. mainland.
“We are an American overseas territory, and as such, travel to St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas or Water Island is within the United States’ domestic jurisdiction,” Boschulte said.
The federal, one-day testing requirement for international travel does not apply to marine travel to the territory. International marine travel will still require a five-day testing window, and certain vaccination requirements apply to non-U.S. persons, according to the statement from Tourism.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said the omicron variant has not been detected in the territory, but as of Monday it has been discovered in 17 states.
“Currently, how easily Omicron spreads compared to Delta remains unknown,” Encarnacion said. “CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms.”
With the holiday season approaching, Encarnacion reminded the public and businesses that approval is required to hold special events outside of what is allowed through Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s executive orders.
“With the possibility of omicron circulating in the Virgin Islands, our public’s interest comes first,” she said.
Event organizers and promoters can apply for Health Department’s approval by submitting a special events request form at least two weeks prior to the event to inspection.deh@doh.vi.gov. The form will be available online at www.covid19usvi.com.
“If found out of compliance, a cease and desist order will be issued for the event,” Encarnacion said.
Health reports COVID death
Encarnacion reported the territory’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 87, as a 60-year-old woman on St. John passed on Nov. 28.
Check is in the mail
Motta also announced Monday that residents can expect a check from Internal Revenue Bureau in the mail, as income tax refunds totaling $25 million are being distributed.
“If you have filed your 2019 return on time, are not under audit, or have any other liens or issues chances are you are one of those 10,288 who will be getting a refund this week or next,” Motta said.
The Internal Revenue Service says it pays 9 out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days. It has been 601 days since taxes 2019 taxes were originally due on April 15, 2020.