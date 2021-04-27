The territory has passed a pandemic milestone, with more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests having now been administered.
“Locally, we are fortunate,” said Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. “We are currently at a seven-day positivity of 1.4 percent and can experience the benefit of that low positivity in the form of some loosened restrictions.” The territory’s current rate is well below the 5 percent cutoff point The World Health Organization recommends for at least two weeks before governments consider reopening.
While the V.I. is doing well, Motta warned the virus continues to claim lives.
“I am asking us all to remain vigilant and please continue to do the things that we know as a community has proven to keep us safe,” Motta said.
COVID statistics: As of April 24, the V.I. Health Department has conducted 100,455 tests, according to Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis. Of those tests, 3,090 have returned positive — 1,352 on St. Croix, 1,159 on St. Thomas and 219 on St. John.
There are currently 67 active COVID-19 cases in the Virgin Islands — 24 on St. Croix, 41 on St. Thomas and two on St. John — and the virus has claimed at least 27 lives in the territory, Ellis said.
There are currently three COVID-19 patients being treated at Luis Hospital on St. Croix and one individual being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
“We are still confirming new cases of COVID-19 daily within the territory,” Ellis said. “We must continue to remain vigilant and wear a mask, practice social distancing, stay home when sick and wash our hands frequently especially if you are not vaccinated.”
Vaccination statistics: So far in the territory, 35,707 individuals have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine and 25,224 individuals are fully vaccinated, Ellis said. Vaccine is currently available to anyone 16 and older.
Janssen vaccine: Returning today to the Health Department’s arsenal of tools to fight the COVID pandemic will be the one-shot Janssen vaccine, owned by Johnson & Johnson Company.
An “extensive review” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “has concluded the Janssen vaccine is safe for use,” Ellis said.
In the territory, the one-shot vaccine has been targeted to at-risk populations that are either homebound or may have difficulty returning to receive a second dose. Most Virgin Islanders are receiving the two-shot COVID vaccinations from Moderna and Pfizer.
To get vaccinated, call 340-777-8277 or visit www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Vaccination centers: On May 10, the vaccine centers will relocate from the University of the Virgin Islands campuses on St. Croix and St. Thomas to the Nissan Building in Christiansted, St. Croix, and the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.