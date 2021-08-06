The V.I. Education Department is advising parents and students that they may access virtual orientations for the territory’s public schools on the Virgin Islands Education Department’s YouTube channel, the department’s website, www.vide.vi, and on schools’ Facebook pages. Virtual orientations will also air on the Government Access Channel beginning today.
Charlotte Amalie High School will hold its final virtual orientation session from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday for parents and students who missed the previous sessions. The orientation will be conducted on Microsoft Teams.
Because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the territory, all public schools will reopen to virtual learning on Monday.
— Daily News Staff