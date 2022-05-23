Virgin Islander Hafeezah Muhammad is once again taking the lead in startup businesses founded by women and people of color. In February, Muhammad became the 2022 SheEO Venture award recipient for the United States. She was also named one of five finalists in the Next Wave Impact Founders of Color Showcase, held Monday, for a chance to win substantial investment money.
Muhammad graduated from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas in 2000. She was an executive for Verizon for 13 years before becoming vice president of sales and customer experience for one of the largest mental health companies in the U.S., Thriveworks, which provides counselling and psychiatry services. In 2021, she opened Youme Healthcare, which offers online mental health services and psychiatry for children.
“There are so many crises happening and so many kids attempting suicide,” Mohammad said recently. “It just continues to get worse and we want to provide care as quickly as possible, so just being able to have access to money will help.”
In February, Muhammad became the 2022 U.S. SheEO Venture award recipient for the U.S. Three women were named SheEO for the year — one each in the U.S., Canada and U.K. — after a lengthy examination process reviewing thousands of applicants. SheEO is an organization that supports women in business worldwide.
In April, Muhammad was named one of five finalists out of thousands of people who competed from across the country during the third annual Founders of Color Showcase sponsored by Next Wave Impact, a global impact investor syndicate. Each competing startup has the potential to positively impact people, communities and the planet in a measurable way. She competed in person last Monday in Atlantic City, N.J., and via livestream in front an audience of more than 300 investors, funds and angel groups that are accelerating capital opportunities for high-impact minority-founded startups.
Each of the five finalists will be awarded a percentage of the money available, with the winner named Most Investable Company getting the largest share. Nearly a million dollars was invested in five finalist companies last year, with $300,00 going to the winner and $250,000 to the second place company. The committee will further review proposals the next four weeks.
“Honestly, there were so many good companies there, I never expected to make it to the top level. It was a total surprise for me,” Mohammad said. “I’m very grateful to everyone and to be there with all these incredible companies, but of course, everyone wants to feel like they are the most investable. Whatever piece of it I get, I’m excited that even if I am not named the most investable company, I’ll know that all the money went to a good cause. It’s a good feeling. I’m already a winner.”
Mohammad intends to use the money from the competition for expansion and building up her team. She’d like to bring on five more key professionals to help with her mission of solving the mental health crisis regarding children in the U.S.
“Winning these back-to-back just makes me feel like what I’m doing is making a difference,” she said. “We’re helping kids and saving lives and that’s the most important thing.”