Just a few weeks after taking his first solo flight, a young Virgin Islander will become one of only six students to participate in the inaugural Lee A. Archer Jr. Red Tail Youth Flying Program.
Anthony Gilbert, a member of the Virgin Islands Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, will begin the program based at New York Stewart International Airport near Newburgh, N.Y., on Sept. 8.
African Americans have been involved in every war since the American Revolution. During World War II, the Tuskegee Airmen — also known as Red Tails — were a group of primarily African-American fighter and bomber pilots and airmen who formed the 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the U.S. Army Air Forces. The name also applies to the navigators, bombardiers, mechanics, instructors, crew chiefs, nurses, cooks and other personnel who supported them. By April 1945, training at the all-black Tuskegee, Ala., base resulted in 992 pilots and more than 15,000 personnel in service.
Today, the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. is a national organization with 53 chapters, formed to promote the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and to offer youth aviation and mentor programs that impact youth traditionally underrepresented in aviation and other science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
Lee Archer Jr. was a member of the Tuskegee Airman and flew 169 combat missions during World War II. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and ultimately retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel in 1970. In retirement, he would become a vice president at General Foods and found a venture capital firm.
The academy will provide a 10-month curriculum that results in a multi-engine commercial pilot license with an instrument rating for candidates between the ages of 18 and 21. In honor of the original Tuskegee Airmen, the academy offered the six students scholarships covering the full cost of flight training, with an estimated value of $115,000. Participants are asked to give back to the program by donating their time and newly acquired skills to teach and mentor those in a similar situation as themselves.
“Our vision is to create a flight training academy that uses aviation as a developmental tool focusing on STEM, leadership development and the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen,” said Glendon Fraser, director of the program.
The program has a “goal of providing 30 commercial pilots per year by 2026, with zero cost to deserving candidates,” Fraser said.
The students will learn to fly in two Piper Pilot 100i single-engine aircraft equipped with glass cockpits that “offer students a competitive advantage,” Fraser said.
Lifelong dream
Gilbert, an 18-year-old recent graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex High School, has wanted to be a pilot most of his life.
It was a chance encounter that got him involved with the Virgin Islands Chapter Tuskegee Airmen. His mother, Patricia Carino Gilbert, noticed the club’s logo when a girl walked into Divi Divi Fabrics where she worked. His mother got her contact information and learned they had an aviation program. Gilbert joined and is now the club’s sergeant at arms and president of its Youth Aviation Club.
While waiting to learn if he would participate in the Red Tail program, Gilbert completed solo flight training Friday at the Luke Weathers Jr. Flight Academy in Olive Branch, Miss.
“I went into the two-week program for those from zero hours and it was very difficult, because it was a whole different state and it took a while to get used to,” he said. “I had to make sure that I studied, asked questions and paid attention. When I got to flying, the instructor was very impressed and he told me to just keep on doing what I was doing and if I have any questions to come to him and that’s what I did. Then I went to solo by myself in a traffic pattern at the airport.”
Gilbert has now logged well over 30 hours of flight training time. His goal is to eventually become a commercial airline pilot.
American Airlines recently announced that they will need to hire more than 1,350 pilots through 2022 and Gilbert hopes to be poised to take advantage of the need for pilots as travel resumes to normal levels as COVID-19 hopefully declines.
Before he can do that, he’ll have to get some air time in. When he leaves the academy, he will have his commercial rating with 250 hours in the air, but it takes a minimum of 1,500 hours to apply to a commercial airline. His next step, he says, is to get his license to become a certified flight instructor, teaching students while building up enough hours to apply to the airlines.
“To other kids who want to become a pilot, the first thing I would tell them is never give up.” Gilbert said. “It takes time. Make sure you stay focused and committed as to what you want to do, and once you do that, anything is possible.”