The VA Caribbean Healthcare System (VACHS) will be offering COVID-19 testing for veterans at its clinics on St. Thomas and St. Croix. The system, consisting of a medical center in San Juan and 10 outpatient clinics located throughout Puerto Rico (Arecibo, Ceiba, Comerio, Guayama Mayaguez, Ponce, Utuado, Vieques) and the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. Croix, St. Thomas) provides services to approximately 90,000 veterans.
All VACHS facilities are conducting comprehensive screening of all veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others. The use of hand sanitizer is required to enter the facilities.
Testing will be done by appointment only on Mondays at the St. Croix VA Clinic and Wednesdays at the St. Thomas VA Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans residing in the U.S. Virgin Islands will be contacted by their health care providers to inform them of their appointment date.
Most of the appointments at outpatient clinics are being done by phone or video conference using VA Video Connect. Visit the Video on Demand webpage for usage guidelines at https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-health-chat. Veterans will be contacted a few days before their scheduled appointment by their care team to discuss options. When clinically needed, appointments will be done face to face. Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of respiratory illness (cough, fever, difficulty breathing) should contact the center prior to visiting.
Veterans can request medication refills by phone at 1-877-737-8820, online at www.myhealth.va.gov/ or by mail at VA Caribbean Healthcare System (119), Casia 10, San Juan PR 00921.
For more information on how the VA Caribbean is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.caribbean.va.gov/emergency.