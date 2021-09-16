ST. THOMAS — Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista spent a second day on Tuesday addressing the concerns of vendors ahead of the planned reopening of Vendors Plaza in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
At issue is how the open-air market can accommodate social distancing for the safety of both vendors and customers.
On Monday, Evangelista attended an informal meeting with vendors at Vendor’s Plaza and heard their complaints prior to a town hall-style meeting held Tuesday at Emancipation Garden in partnership with the V.I. Health Department.
Laurie Chapman, president of the V.I. Vendors Association, said members want a schedule as to when the plaza will be allowed to open.
“The cruise ships have been coming in since July 6 and the vendors want to get back to work because everything else on the island is open and they want to know why only Vendor’s Plaza is closed,” she said. “They have their rent to pay, their mortgage to pay and they want to work. We’ve been closed since March of 2020.”
Veronique John has been selling her wares since Vendors Plaza originally opened.
“It’s affected me bad,” she said Tuesday of the COVID shutdown. “I’m at home not doing anything and I’m not getting anything from the Labor Department — no unemployment.”
He husband, she said, died in September. He, too, held a spot in Vendor’s Plaza.
“I don’t know how they except people to eat. I thought they would have it open already,” John said. “We are small business people right here. They should see to it to do something for us. What are we supposed to do?”
Evangelista’s office has oversight of Vendors Plaza, and he said the main concern for reopening is safety.
The original set up of Vendor’s Plaza he notes, was divided into squares — specifically four 8x8 vendor spots per square. Evangelista is proposing to limit the number of vendors allowed in the plaza at any one time. Under that plan, there would be one vendor per square instead of four, for a total of 17. Vendors will be rotated, though it is still uncertain whether this will be on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.
“I’m trying to be conservative,” Evangelista said. “Let’s start with baby steps before we run, so we don’t have to open up and then close down. Start with baby steps, try it, see if it works and then increase, because to go forward and then reverse, you and your colleagues are going to be in an uproar.”
Evangelista said limiting the number of vendors per square “would allow for adequate social distancing to avoid creating a COVID super spreader scenario.”
Another change would be the creation of an entry and exit to the plaza, so customers don’t congregate in tight spots.
The other challenges discussed included hand sanitizing stations and required facial masks.
Licensing vendors
One major aspect of the reopening will be a crackdown on illegal leases. According to Evangelista, several vendors are not properly licensed or have sublet their spaces, which is not allowed.
“Vendors must be properly licensed,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “If not, I don’t want them in there, because that’s competition for you and unfair to you. “
Evangelista also touched on the types of merchandise being sold at Vendor’s Plaza, and shared his preference to seeing local arts and crafts added to the list.
“When I came on board and I came to Vendor’s Plaza, and they were selling illegal things, I had Homeland Security come. Those people packed up and left,” he said. “It’s a government property. Let’s get back to selling things that should be sold here. Also, I’d like to see more local crafts sold, and just try to improve and beautify it.”
He also addressed a perceived inequality about vendors being allowed to set up in the park on St. John. According to Evangelista, when he was made aware of the report “six weeks ago,” he immediately took steps to shut them down, “So we’re even, there is no preferential treatment for St. John.”
The matters addressed at Tuesday’s meeting were the eventual return of air-conditioned restrooms, a lounge where tourists can leave their luggage while they shop, offloading of merchandise with unregistered vehicles and the status of kiosks, to replace tables, which are slated for delivery in January.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion, cautioned there will be consequences for both shoppers and vendors not in compliance with health measures.
“Sometimes it may feel like it’s a little bit too much, but it’s our responsibility to protect you, so we need you to help us to help you,” she said. “If someone enters and refuses to wear a mask? They don’t enter this plaza. Don’t fight with them. Call the police if they are adamant. That’s another way that you can protect yourself.”
“If we see that you’re not in compliance, the Department of Health will have the ability to close you or a couple of you down,” Encarnacion said.