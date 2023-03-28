ST. THOMAS — A sergeant in the Virgin Islands Police Department, Rolando Huertas, died peacefully between Friday night and Saturday morning, Deputy Chief of Police Uston Cornelius confirmed.
Huertas, who served with the department for more than 20 years, was 48 years old.
Deputy Chief Cornelius said Huertas’s passing was a great loss for the community, and that the sergeant served and protected his community honorably.
“And he was just a well-rounded individual,” Cornelius said.
Born on St. Croix, Huertas joined the V.I. Police Department in 2000 and graduated from the academy in February of 2001. Throughout his tenure with the department, Huertas served in a variety of roles. After beginning his career on patrol, Huertas joined the tactical unit’s street enforcement team.
“We were fortunate to serve the islands by going to St. John, St. Thomas, Tortola” to complete missions, Cornelius said. Huertas received an Honorable Service award from the department for his work with the team.
Later, Huertas joined the investigations bureau as a detective, Cornelius said, before moving into his role as a court liaison, his most recent role within the department. Huertas also served in the auto theft unit and as a firing range instructor, V.I. police spokesman Glen Dratte said.
Friends and colleagues posted outpourings of support and condolences for Huertas and his family on social media following the news. Many included photographs with Sgt. Huertas at various points in his career, showing the breadth of his responsibilities within the department.
In a statement released Monday evening, V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said he was shocked to learn of Huertas’s passing and praised his service to the community.
“I extend condolences to Huertas’s family, friends and to his colleagues at the V.I.P.D.,” Martinez said. “I was stunned by Sgt. Huertas passing. I am quite knowledgeable of the asset that he was to this organization. Sgt. Huertas was an exceptional police officer who loved putting bad guys in jail and serving his community. He is truly going to be missed, and we’ll continue to forge ahead and to push the V.I.P.D. ahead with Huertas’s outstanding and dedicated service as a guide.”
Huertas is survived by his wife and two children.