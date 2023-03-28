Sgt. Rolando Huertas

Sgt. Rolando Huertas in his official V.I. Police Department photo, taken a few weeks ago.

 Photo by VIPD

ST. THOMAS — A sergeant in the Virgin Islands Police Department, Rolando Huertas, died peacefully between Friday night and Saturday morning, Deputy Chief of Police Uston Cornelius confirmed.

Huertas, who served with the department for more than 20 years, was 48 years old.