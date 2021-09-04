Chris Rey, a native Virgin Islander, has been elected to the highest office of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., becoming the group’s 36th international president during last month’s conclave, a testament to his dedication to a life of service.
Rey attended Kirwan Terrace Elementary School before his family moved to North Carolina in 1986. He graduated high school as an All-American athlete and went on to study business administration at East Carolina University on a track scholarship. Admiring the closeness of fraternity brothers on his team and seeing the work they did on campus and in the community, he joined in Phi Beta Sigma in 1996.
After graduation, Rey followed in the footsteps of his uncle and joined the Army, eventually deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan as a computer systems officer.
Out of the Army, Rey continued to serve, interning on Capitol Hill for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who would become his mentor, and joining the National Guard while still a student at the William and Mary School of Law.
Then “the political bug bit me,” Rey said.
In 2008, his name appeared on the Virginia ballot with Barack Obama’s, and he had the honor of voting in the Electoral College.
Inspired by Obama, Rey ran for mayor of his hometown of Spring Lake, N.C.
“I threw my hat in to run for mayor in 2011 and it worked,” he said. “Congressman Lewis came and campaigned for me. I ran three times for mayor and won all three, and he would come and campaign for me every time. He was an amazing individual. To be able to have the nuggets that he poured into me about public service and the importance of getting involved and getting into ‘good trouble,’ I just took that with me to the office of mayor. And, of course, he was also a Sigma.”
At 34, Rey was the youngest mayor in the town’s history. After three terms in office, he returned to the Washington metropolitan area for another military assignment and today he serves as the deputy human resource director for the Army Communications-Electronics Command, helping to manage more than 10,000 individuals globally, including military personnel, civilians and contractors.
Rey has continuously remained active in the fraternity. In 1999, while still in school, he was elected second vice president, the highest collegiate position on the national board.
As international director of social action, he was credited for the creation of the International Sigma Day of Service, and as international technology director, he developed the framework for the fraternity’s membership database and technology infrastructure. At 27, Rey was elected as one of fraternity’s youngest regional directors.
In 2019, Rey became international vice president.
Rey’s slogan, “BELIEVE,” speaks to the heart of his position.
“We are empowering generations of men to believe in advocacy, community service and engagement,” he said. “My hope is to empower my brothers to recognize their power and what we’re capable of doing together. There are laws and legislations out there that impact our communities and we need to make sure we’re on the forefront of addressing those issues at the local level, the state level and the federal level. We all need to believe in the power of what we do when it comes to community service. You need to recognize your power, recognize your capacity to make a difference and empower Black and brown men to do what is necessary to move the needle for a better life for them and for their families. That’s what this whole thing is all about. That’s who we are.”
According to Rey, Phi Beta Sigma is a multimillion-dollar, multigenerational organization, with members ranging from the age of 19 to 104. More than 270,000 brothers have been initiated since its creation at Howard University, an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities), in 1914.
Today, the fraternity has chapters globally, including in Korea, Germany, Japan, Africa and the Middle East. Two chapters in the Virgin Islands, one on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas, were reactivated while Rey was vice president.
In addition to community service, the fraternity also mentors young boys through its Sigma Beta Club. The club’s goal is to inspire youth and prepare them for the changing economy and make sure the next generations are prepared to take on its challenges.
“Just like the torch was passed on to me, it’s my responsibility to pass it on to the next individuals,” Rey said. “That’s why I’m here. I always say that God created me to serve, whether it’s in uniform or in my community. It’s what I do. It’s what I breathe. I know no other way but to serve.”
Rey’s hope is to take the fraternity to higher levels than ever before. He aspires to lead the organization to look at opening its own charter schools, health clinics, assisted living facilities and affordable housing units.
“My hope is that we use this time period to redefine what it means to be a fraternity man. It’s our time. We’re 107 years old. We need to start acting like it. Phi Beta Sigma is composed of so many extraordinary men that have gone and done so many amazing things. I just want them to just recognize their power and when we put all this together, what in the world can we create.”