“Vocalize what you want and have the courage to dare to dream to want more for yourself.”
That philosophy has guided Shersil Prentice throughout her multi-faceted career.
Prentice initially set her sights on becoming a teacher, but her journey took a new and unexpected direction with the U.S. State Department. As a General Services Management officer, Prentice is about to embark on her first two-year tour in Togo in West Africa with the State Department’s Foreign Service.
Prentice was born in Florida but grew up on Tortola and moved to St. Thomas at the age of 14. Graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School at 16, she attended the University of Miami to receive an undergraduate degree in political science with a minor in education.
In her sophomore year, Prentice became a Gilman Scholar through the U.S. State Department to study in Prague, Czechoslovakia at Charles University. The program not only offered the opportunity to learn about art history and socio-political history, it also allowed participants to visit Czechoslovakia, Poland, Germany, Austria and Turkey.
“With the five countries being embedded into the program, it was a sure win for me,” Prentice said. “It was honestly mind-blowing that I was in those spaces because, coming from a small island and my parents being immigrants, it wasn’t even a dream I knew to conceptualize until I got to college. That’s what pulled me to that direction.”
As she learned more about different ways of pursuing an education, Prentice was determined that if she was going to continue in school, she was not going to pay for it herself. A Fulbright Scholarship seemed the perfect pursuit because it combined her two passions, teaching and travel.
In her senior year, Prentice applied for both Teach for America and the Fulbright Scholarship, receiving both. She chose to apply for Fulbright Malaysia because as a tropical country, it was similar to where she grew up, but also because it was a country of three major ethnic and religious populations and she was fascinated to see how that worked.
Prentice left for Malaysia on her 21st birthday to work for a year before returning to Miami to teach middle school math. Within two years, she realized teaching wasn’t as fulfilling for her as she had always thought it would be.
In 2017, Prentice returned to St. Thomas for the summer. During that time, she visited a friend who was a Peace Corps volunteer in the West African country of Togo. While there, hurricanes Irma and Maria hit the Virgin Islands. On her return to the states, her parents urged her to stay stateside until the situation on the island improved.
Arriving on St. Thomas in January 2018, the day that power was restored in her parents’ home, she quickly embarked on her second career as an emergency management specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, focusing on people with disabilities and the elderly to make sure they had what they needed, organizing events, soliciting donations from organizations from the states to bring in durable medical equipment and working with Red Cross to facilitate wellness checks. She helped people navigate application systems and helped her clients put together preparedness wellness kits with lists of special needs and medications to help emergency responders more easily meet their needs should they need to be evacuated during a hurricane. Prentice also learned how local organizations, NGOs, federal partners, government agencies and private agencies all work together for a common mission.
After a year and a half, it was time for Prentice to take stock and figure out her next move. A Science Technology, Engineering and Math-related degree seemed to be her best bet to ensure better career options. A co-worker suggested she look into working for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) or working at the State Department, explaining they basically do the same kinds of things she was doing, but on an international level. Meanwhile, she looked up various programs that would allow her to go back to school. She pursued the Charles B. Rangel Graduate Fellowship through the State Department that specifically seeks out underrepresented minorities, a fellowship she was ultimately awarded.
Prentice graduated with a master’s degree from Duke University in 2022, and joined the A100 class for foreign service specialists and generalists in July to prepare for work overseas. Of the five available tracks, political, economic, management and public diplomacy and consular, Prentice chose management because of her past experiences. Her first tour is in her chosen track, and she was given her first choice of country, which was Togo. She is slated to leave in August as a General Services officer.
Prentice will be working with locally-employed staff and in personnel management as well as with property and leasing procurement and general facilities as well as vendors, local businesses, local hotels and other accommodations, motorcades and the motor pool, all the logistical aspects that keep the embassy running.
Being a first-generation U.S. citizen with immigrant parents and not growing up in the continental U.S., Prentice feels she offers a perspective that many people do not have, allowing her to bring a fresh look into the department.
“Because I have all these multifaceted layers as to who I am as a person, that was my ‘why’ for pursuing this career and wanting to be that face, showing what it’s like to be a black woman in this space. I want to share my story because it’s something that’s important. Sometimes it’s easier to conceive of these possibilities if others see someone else has done it, and see that it’s definitely possible,” she said.