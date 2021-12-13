At the young age of 24, Virgin Islander Irvin Mason Jr. has just made his off-off-Broadway directorial debut with “Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” at the Gallery Players in New York.
The graduate and class president of All Saints Cathedral School’s Class of 2016, Mason was born and raised on St. Thomas. A field trip to Pistarckle Theater introduced him to the world of theater and he performed in his first show, “The Wiz,” in grade school.
Erica Sutherland, who was the director of the summer musical program at Pistarckle, told Mason he should consider directing. Now his mentor, she is always pushing him to not be complacent and to take his work to the next level.
“She started to shape and mold me and that’s what prompted me to apply to UCLA for a degree with a concentration in directing — while also acting at the same time. So, directing and acting became my passion, and now I can’t live without it,” he said.
Mason graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in 2020. While there, he established his own Color Box Production Company to create a space for marginalized groups to perform and have their voices heard. At UCLA, he felt that there was no representation in the theater department, or in other campus organizations, that gave minorities the opportunity to perform on stage. He would go on to direct three plays performed by Color Box and the group is still thriving, though Mason has since left for New York.
“I was able to leave a lasting impact at UCLA. The company is still flourishing this year, and that’s really exciting because it’s like a legacy at UCLA and it’s really nice to have that and be able to leave that there and create a space for folks 10 or 20 years from now,” he said. “They don’t even know who I am, but I’ll be able to enact their growth as an artist.”
During his last year in school, Mason was accepted to the Teach for America program. It brought him to New York in 2020, teaching middle school science. And, with the encouragement of friends, Mason applied for a job at the Gallery Players in Brooklyn. In September, he was tapped to direct the musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
“I interviewed and got selected as director, which is really cool because I am pretty young and fresh out of the womb, some would say. They said, ‘we love your fresh ideas, your fresh spin on what we think you can do with this show.’ ”
The show includes a five-person cast and a four-person band, as well as a full production team of designers, music director, choreographer and others that Mason has to manage and keep working cohesively. It was quite different working with a professional company rather than fellow UCLA students, Mason said.
“In college, I was very comfortable,” Mason said. “I knew everyone and we were all working to obtain the same degree, so everyone had similar motives and everyone was in the same place in their lives. Then, when you get to this level, you are dealing with people who are professionals and people who are a lot of different ages with different goals and all of these different things. You’re managing people and directing the show, so it wasn’t an easy show to direct.”
But he did it.
“You just go with the flow and trust the process and know that even though there may be challenges now, the show will still go on,” he said.
According to Mason, the producer and the president of the theater were definitely a little nervous with someone so young, and they offered to find a mentor to help guide him through the process. He said it was an offer he appreciated, but ultimately declined.
“Ain’t Misbehavin’ ” opened Dec. 2 and will run through Sunday. In the midst of the show, Mason is also hosting a musical review at 54 Below, a concert venue featuring new works by a variety of Broadway performers.
As for the future, the possibilities are endless for Mason.
He is working with a friend who is finishing her first musical for graduate school at New York University, and has hopes of starting another production company in New York. The theater is his first love, but he doesn’t rule out TV or film if an opportunity presents itself.
Mason said he realizes that opportunities may be limited for up-and-coming Virgin Islanders, but encourages everyone to pursue their dreams.
According to Mason, the growing availability of online classes presents many more opportunities. Virgin Islanders, however, lack exposure, not knowing these opportunities are out there and not being exposed to the art form itself, he said.
“I want kids my age to know that just because you don’t have the exposure that does not mean that you can’t do it,” he said. “If there is something that peaks your interest, feel free to look up camps and organizations that you can go away to or free workshops online. Feel free to just dive into this world.”
“Pistarckle was great, but I used to think it was the end all be all, but it wasn’t until I took that first step to further myself and moved all the way to California that I was really able to see the possibilities of where this art could take me.”
“At first, I was a double major in political science and theater because I thought theater was just going to be a hobby, Mason said. “When I got to college, I realized that this could really be a profession.”
Mason had a message for up and coming artists.
“You have to work hard for it and you have to really want it, but it’s accessible. It’s something that you can reach and grasp if you put your mind to it,”he said. “This is what I want Virgin Islanders to know. You might not have the wealth of opportunities or resources, but you can still work to get to those resources.”