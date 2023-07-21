ST. THOMAS — Celebrated Virgin Islands musician Kelly “Pupa Kelly” Charleswell Sr., a lead vocalist with Seventeen Plus, and later the Awesome Jam Band, died on Thursday.
Sen. Ray Fonseca announced Charleswell’s death to lawmakers during a regular session of the 35th Legislature.
In April, the 35th Legislature passed Bill No. 35-0071, now Resolution 1903, honoring and commending Charleswell “for his contribution to the people of the Virgin Islands in the field of music as a teacher and instructor in the public school system and his involvement with the musical bands of the Virgin Islands.”
The 2023 St. Thomas Carnival Village, Pupa Kelly Musical Arena, was named in Charleswell’s honor. During the opening ceremony, Charleswell told the crowd that the experience was overwhelming, but that he was so appreciative.
Charleswell had just been honored by the Legislature with a perma plaque ceremony.
“I’m a very quiet guy, I barely say what I do and they just brought it out,” he told the crowd in April.
In a statement, Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte and Festival Division Director Ian Turnbull called Charleswell a “beacon of light, love, and excellence for our beloved home.”
“Today, the musical world and our islands have lost a pillar whose legacy will live on,” they said.