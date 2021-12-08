ST. THOMAS — It’s never too early to start giving back to your community.
That’s the message of the Visionaires, a new St. Thomas nonprofit group made up of young adults ages 18 to 29. At their first event last year, the group gave out free turkeys and free haircuts during a Thanksgiving event at Emile Griffith Park.
Founder and president of Visionaires, 25-year-old Nathan Dowell, was born and raised on St. Thomas. He earned an associate’s degree in audio engineering at Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla., before returning to the territory to work for Fortress Electric on St. Croix. He then went back to Orlando to obtain a bachelor’s degree before returning to St. Thomas in 2019.
When the COVID pandemic hit last year, Dowell’s brother, who was in college studying music at the time, had to come home because of lockdowns. To give himself and his brother something to do, Dowell created his own music studio, The Basement.
Through the studio, he created a platform for local artists to be seen and heard in the community, which he called the Visionaires.
“Because everyone got busy, we stopped doing that and it transferred into a community service,” said Dowell. “Now it’s just pure giving back. So that’s how we started, as basically a group of friends that I know from middle school and from high school that just came together and decided to give back to the community.”
It started small.
Last year, Dowell and his friends gave out five turkeys for Thanksgiving, with money they collected among themselves.
This year, they decided to host a major event and gave out 60 turkeys, offered free haircuts by Jahnajade “Book the Dub” Hodge and the Health Department was in attendance with free COVID vaccinations. The Community and Police Association also gave a hand.
Five main Visionaires put the event together with the help of 25 volunteers.
“With the volunteers, I can’t express how thankful I am, because you don’t have to be here on a Saturday. Some of the volunteers had their children with them because they didn’t have a babysitter. It was like general love. They promised they were going to come and they did,” Dowell said. “We had a good turnout, and with Jahnajade doing haircuts — people appreciate a fresh cut, it makes them feel good.”
Dowell said the event left him satisfied.
“I didn’t know what to expect because it was the first one, but everybody really liked it,” he said.
Now, the Visionaires are working on a Christmas toy drive/back-to-school event, likely in the same Emile Griffith Park location. This time, the young adults are looking for corporate and individual sponsors to help buy toys and school supplies for those going back to school in January.
Eventually, Dowell hopes to create scholarships. And, because school sports have slowed due to COVID, children need new things to do, Dowell said. So, he would also like to initiate activities such as teaching children how to record music.
Dowell feels that it’s important for the Visionaires to show others that the time to give back to the community is now, regardless of age or financial status.
“We can start now, at any age. You don’t have to wait to give back. We’re trying to show our generation don’t wait or say you don’t have enough money. Even if I get $20, if 50 people gave me $20, we can join up and we could provide for everybody,” Dowell said. “You don’t have to be the richest and you don’t have to be old enough to help or give back to the community. If you see something right now, instead of complaining and saying the older generation doesn’t give us a chance, let’s do something now.”