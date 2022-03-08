The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency will conduct its annual Carib Wave Tsunami Awareness exercise beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Residents and visitors to the territory will be alerted of the test using several warning systems. Subscribers to the AlertVI system will be notified of the event via email, text and/or phone.
VITEMA will also synchronize its monthly testing of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System, which will consist of a series of tones and a standardized message stating that “this is a test only.”
Tsunamis are enormous waves caused by an underground disturbance such as an earthquake. The U. S. Virgin Islands, along with the rest of the Caribbean, is considered a region with high levels of vulnerability and threat for tsunamis.
Exercise participants are encouraged to drop, cover and hold on for 60 seconds when the test begins, then to practice proceeding inland or to higher ground. Know your zone. Families, businesses, schools, agencies, faith- based organizations and others are all encouraged to participate.
To register visit www.tsunamizone.org/register today.