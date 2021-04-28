The V.I. Water and Power Authority is warning Virgin Islanders of an automated telephone scam in which customers are told they need to pay up immediately or have their water or power cut off.
The scam, which spoofs the authority’s switchboard telephone number, tells customers to call a 1-866 number to arrange payment. In spoofing, the recipients’ caller ID or phone is tricked into displaying a fake number, making it impossible to tell at a glance that the call being received isn’t genuine.
WAPA, however, does not use an automated telephone system to contact customers regarding delinquent accounts or to warn customers their service is about to be cut off. So, if you get an automated call to pay or be cut off, do not divulge your account or financial information and hang up immediately, WAPA advises.
The number of customers reporting they are receiving the bogus calls is on the increase, according to an alert sent out to media outlets and customers late Tuesday.
Customers with questions or concerns can contact WAPA customer service at 340-774-3552 or 340-773-2250 and select option five.