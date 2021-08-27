St. Croix
Come Vibes with Me
The Galleon on the Waterfront at Green Cay Marina will host Come Vibes with Me, live music by Francillia Benjamin tonight from 7 to 9 p.m.
Talent night
Serenity’s Nest, just outside of Christiansted, will host a Talent Expressions event on Sunday. Zenergy begins at 4:20 p.m. with vibes set by Alkebulan Empress Sounds’ Empress I and CC Flava, food by Zion’s Train and craft cocktails. A talent showcase starts at 6:30 p.m. Sign up by messaging your talent and contact information to 340-626-8555.
Golf scramble
A two-man nine-hole Larry Love Scramble is held every Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m. at the Reef Golf Course. Cost is $30 per person with low team, long drive and closest to the pin payouts. Participants should sign up by 10 a.m. that morning.
Yoga by the pool
Join Kristen Dare of Dare in the Air Yoga Studio on the Sky Deck at The Fred on Wednesday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Bring a yoga mat and optional light weights. Tickets are $20 and are available on www.EventBrite.com.
St. John
Paint and sip
Join Porschia RainDance at the newly opened Studio in Mongoose Junction for a painting party every Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. The $80 admission includes two beverages and art supplies. Space is limited. Call 310-710-6475 to make reservations.
St. Thomas
Open mic night
Don’t miss open mic night tonight at The Meat Up from 8 p.m. to midnight, hosted by Daddy O. Prizes will be given for the best acts. Comedians, performance artists and musicians are welcome to come out and showcase their talent. Call 340-774-6328 for additional information.
Couples’ night
Covenant Partners will host a Night of Serenade and Poetry tonight at Word of Faith International Christian Center starting at 7 p.m., for married couples only. Come ready to pledge your love all over again. For more information, contact Sister Lavern Oysterman at wofcovenantpartners@gmail.com.
I love karaoke
Join The Meat Up on Saturday from 8 p.m. until midnight for I Love Karaoke, hosted by DJ Hector.
Author book signing
Bookstore 340 in Crown Bay Center will host a book signing with two debut local authors Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, titled “Shades of Introspection,” will feature “From Scapegoats to Lambs: How God’s Word Speaks to George Floyd’s Murder” by Pastor Charles L. Brown Jr. and “Quotes from the Quiver” by Dr. Dante P. Galiber, MD, FACC.
Yoga on the lawn
On Saturday, a gentle yoga class with Jane starts at 7:30 a.m. to beat the heat on the lawn at Yacht Haven Grande, sponsored by Nicci’s Boutique. Classes are $10 at the door.
Clean-up day
God’s Green Hands invites the public to participate in a major clean-up day Saturday at the Word of Faith International Christian center starting at 7 a.m. Bring rakes, garbage bags, brooms and dust pans to clean God’s House. For more information, see Sister Felise Thomas and Sister Barne Osbourne.
Power yoga
On Monday, start the week with power yoga with Billie at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at Yacht Haven Grande near Nicci’s Boutique. Class is $10 at the door.
Yin yoga
Join Jane on the lawn by Nicci’s Boutique in Yacht Haven Grande on Tuesday for yin yoga at 5:30 p.m. Class is $10 at the door.
Trivia night
Wednesday is Taco and Trivia night with Colette Brown from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Meat Up.
Open mic
Tickles Dockside Pub holds an Open Mic Night every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m., hosted by the Tim West Band.
Kickboxing class
Let’s get physical during a kickboxing class with Trey Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the lawn by Nicci’s Boutique in Yacht Haven Grande. Admission is $10 at the door.
Art Uncorked
Artist Amy Gibs resumes her weekly Art Uncorked on Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Art Explorium in Tillett Gardens. The $40 fee includes two glasses of wine and art supplies. Visit www.artuncorkedvi.com to register.
80s, 90s karaoke
It’s 80s versus 90s karaoke night with host Tommy Bronx Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight at The Meat Up.
Dance moves
Move to the groove with dance instructor Alexi on Thursday at 6 p.m., featuring salsa, bachata and merengue. This is a no-partner class. Participants will line up six feet apart and mirror the instructor and each other in facing lines. The dance class is free to the public, though donations would be appreciated.
Trivia night
Join host Lucas Warford at Leatherback Brewing for trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m.. Teams of up to six people can play the five rounds to win prizes.