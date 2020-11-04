Today
Virtual happy hour
LoMax Libations presents The Art of Mixology — A Virtual Happy Hour, Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. Learn how to make signature cocktails with Kyle LoMax There are weekly prizes and giveaways. The event will be live streamed on the CC1 Virgin Islands Facebook page.
Saturday
Online party
Dj Avalanche presents Home Wuk Online Day Party each Saturday starting at 4 p.m., featuring the hottest in Caribbean music and weekly cash prizes and giveaways. The party streams live on the Dj Avalanche Facebook page.
Herbalism workshop
Villa Larimar on St. Croix will host an Introduction to Holistic Herbalism Workshop with herbalist and holistic educator Eugenia Michelle on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. She will be sharing the history and methods of traditional herbalism. Enjoy tea and elixir tastings while learning about the practical use of plants to improve health and well-being. Cost is $35. Space is limited and social distancing along with good safety practices will be observed. To reserve a spot, PayPal Larimarstcroix@gmail.com, Venmo Kiki-Mason. To pay in cash, call 340-201-2225.
Trunk show
Susan Mango in Christiansted will host a Shruska Artwear trunk show Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a new line of wearable art. Using metals, glass, fiber, wood, fabric and found objects from all over the globe, Shruska artwear is designed to be wearable or wall-worthy.
Candle making class
Cultured Naturals Body Care in Christiansted will hold a candle making class Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All materials will be provided.
Participants will be walked through the process of picking a scent, blending the fragrance and wax, wicking candle tins and pouring a large 10 oz. mason jar soy candle with 30 hours of burn time. Light refreshments will be provided. Cost is $60. Only six people will be accepted. Tickets are available at paypal.me/RamoneReid.
Sunday
Farmers market
The Bordeaux Farmers Market on St. Thomas will open Sunday starting at 10 a.m. in tribute to Wayne “Facts Man” Adams. Enjoy fresh produce, herbs, vegetarian dishes and local arts and crafts.
Raffle drawing
The 2020 Virtual St. Croix Coral Reef Swim Raffle Drawing will be held Sunday starting at 11 a.m.
Celebrate the Coral Reef Swim by sharing memories of past swims or the training you are doing to get ready for the 25th Coral Reef Swim in November 2021. Submit a Coral Reef memory or a picture of you training for November 2021 to be entered in a drawing for prizes that include a snorkel adventure to Buck Island, a pre-race dinner, race registration for a future race and the grand prize of one night free at The Buccaneer during race weekend. Post on the St. Croix Coral Reef Swim Facebook page or email coralreefswim@hotmail.com. The raffle for prizes will be held on Facebook Live. One entry is allowed per person.