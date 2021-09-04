Police are crediting the community with helping them quickly apprehend a suspect in a Saturday afternoon slaying at Home Depot on St. Thomas.
At 4:11 p.m., the 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple reports of shots fired and a woman down in the parking lot of the Donoe home improvement store, according to V.I. Police Commissioner nominee Ray Martinez.
Photos of the crime circulated on social media in the hours after the shooting, the young victim slumped across a curb in the shade of a tree with an onlooker seemingly distraught standing over her.
The victim, described as a young woman in her early twenties, was transported by ambulance to Schneider Hospital where she died of her injuries, according to Martinez who said police were still working to notify her family early Saturday evening. It is department policy not to announce the identities of victims before family members are notified.
By 6:16 p.m., V.I. Police patrol officers and detectives were “able to detain a suspect into custody for questioning,” Martinez said.
“The team did an awesome job and we thank all the witnesses who remained on the scene,” he said, repeatedly giving credit to witnesses for helping police make the quick apprehension.
At this time, police do not have a motive in the shooting and had not yet made a formal arrest.
“This is the perfect example of the community working with the VIPD that provided us with substantive information to make a quick apprehension,” Martinez said.
Witnesses were able to provide police with a description of the shooter and vehicle.
In order to encourage residents to come forward with information about crimes, the V.I. government is in the process of implementing a $1 million reward fund.
Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said $50,000 will be awarded for any information that leads to the arrest of a homicide suspect, and $25,000 will be awarded for any information that leads to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.
While similar in concept, the Crime Stoppers U.S. Virgin Islands tip line only offers rewards of up to $2,500 according to the organization's website.
So far this year, there have been 31 confirmed homicides in the Virgin Islands, 23 on St. Croix, seven on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
Police have yet to announce if the death of Lucy Lindquist, 56, has been determined to be a homicide. Found on Aug. 20 in a car in Vista Concordia on St. Croix, police said she appears to have been stabbed multiple times.