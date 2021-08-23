ST. THOMAS — Forty years ago, a handful of determined women saw the need for a place for abused women to get help, physically, emotionally and legally, and decided to do something about it. Through a grass-roots effort, the Women’s Resource Center was born in 1981, an organization that has grown to become the Family Resource Center to not only assist battered women, but all victims of all crimes, including men.
Dilsa Capdeville was one of those determined women. She was working at the Human Services Department at the time, and a lot of women she was working with were being abused at home. She approached attorney Edith Bornn, who agreed to legally represent many of those women who did not have resources or money at their disposal.
Mentored by Bornn, Capdeville started helping with the cases along with a young lawyer in the office, Veronica Handy. Handy would go on to become the Clerk of the Court for the V.I. Supreme Court.
Meeting in Bornn’s office, they began working on a concept to give battered women the resources they need. According to Capdeville, they interviewed Dr. Alice Hamilton, who had previously worked with Dr. Martin Luther King and had developed the foster care program in California, and subsequently hired her to be the Center’s first director.
At first, they had nothing, and worked out of Hamilton’s Plantation Manor home. They started putting a plan together piece by piece and found a little cottage on Education Street to use as their first office before moving to an office at the end of Norre Gade where board member Jewel Cooper was working .
“My parents lived next door to where we had our offices,” Capdeville said, “but we had the group work and the children needed to be fed, so my parents, Manuel and Florice Torres, did that. Groups met in my parents’ living room and the first battered women’s shelter was an upstairs apartment that my parents had. I begged them to please help the tenant find another place, because we needed to have a safe house.”
At the time, Capdeville was still working at the Human Services Department. Something that particularly affected her was visiting the morgue to see the bodies of dead children and women who were killed, some of whom were her clients.
When Bornn found out that Capdeville had a close relationship with Gov. Alexander Farrelly, the two marched from her office at the bottom of Government Hill to Government House to see him unannounced. Capdeville told him about her visits to the morgue and what they wanted to do with the Women’s Resource Center and that safe houses were needed on St. Thomas and St. Croix. The governor agreed.
“To this day, I don’t know where I got the courage, but I said that we also need a battered center and we need it by 5 p.m. this afternoon. I’ve worked out a little plan, but you’re going to have to enforce it,” Capdeville said. “At the time, Roy Schneider was the commissioner of Health. We called him and Farrelly said that we have an emergency situation. We need to open a battered women’s shelter. We have at least 10 women and children to fill it by 5 this afternoon.”
Schneider immediately identified a building in the area of Lionel Roberts Stadium near the old hospital and sent most of the men working in maintenance at the hospital to do the necessary repairs and painting. Capdeville and Bornn urged Farrelly to call the president of the Legislature, Iver Stridiron, to help.
“Stridiron had a man, Big Lew, who knew how to wheel and deal,” said Capdeville. “He called up the manager of Frenchman’s Reef Hotel and we got beds, sheets, pots and pans, anything you would need to start something up. Then I went to a hardware store on St. Thomas with a list. The owner had his men take the stuff over and we opened by 5:30. We were filled by 6.”
Children have always been a focus for Capdeville, before leaving the Human Services, she developed child abuse statutes and was able to procure grants to start Nana Baby Home, a 24-hour facility for children in crisis.
And, when she left Women’s Resource Center in 1997, she went on to create Kidscope, a child advocacy center; formed child abuse task forces; developed legislation to safeguard children; and held conferences on child sexual abuse. She ran Kidscope until its closing in 2020.
Over the last 40 years, the Women’s Resource Center has served the community continuously and has expanded to become Family Resource Center, advocating for and counseling not only battered women and children, but all victims of violent crimes, male or female.
“I’ve gone and spoken to them and I’m very impressed with the people that are at Family Resource Center now,” said Capdeville.
For more information, visit www.usvifrc.org.