ST. THOMAS — Yard Vibes Steel Band is hoping to visit Copenhagen to share a bit of Virgin Islands culture and learn more about the islands’ historical ties to Denmark.
The band, an offshoot of Pan in Motion founded by Ralph Felix, performs in a stationary, “conventional” style, rather than the old-school traditional style of wearing the steel pan on a cord around the neck. The conventional style is the predominant method taught in V.I. schools and the method used by the Rising Stars Youth Steel Orchestra sponsored by the Superior Court.
“This is a nonprofit organization that’s really about keeping the steel pan culture alive in the Virgin Islands,” explained LéRoi Simmonds, a member of the band and one of its arrangers. “It was Felix’s idea to also form a conventional steel pan band, because all the players that come through, whether from the Rising Stars or through the school system, those are the pans that they play. Coming into Pan in Motion, they may be a little hesitant to play in a style that they’ve never played before.”
Many of the 16 members are former members of the Rising Stars, which focuses on youths ages 10 to 18. Simmonds, once a teacher at Emmanuel Benjamin Oliver Elementary School, has been playing the steel pan since 1996, and played in various bands before joining the Rising Stars. After graduating from high school and going to college, Simmonds returned to St. Thomas and worked for the Rising Stars for 10 years. He was playing with Pan in Motion and joined Yard Vibes when it was formed.
Malika Allick, who plays the guitar pan for Yard Vibes, has been playing steel pan since 2007. She also played for the Rising Stars.
“I came up through the Rising Stars, and after the Rising Stars, I joined Pan in Motion. Because there was a conventional steel pan band right there where we were practicing in Sub Base, I decided to join,” she said.
The band formed in late in 2019, but meetings were temporarily suspended during the pandemic.
The group held a virtual concert last weekend in conjunction with Pan in Motion, “A Virtual Panorama with a Last Lap Tramp,” in honor of Carnival. According to Allick, the panorama garnered more than 2,000 views.
Plans are now in the works for Yard Vibes to visit Copenhagen. They hope to raise the $5,500 needed per person to make the trip to Denmark in 2023.
“The Virgin Islands has a strong tie to Denmark, who we were under before the United States, so we thought it would be cool to travel there and see some of the history and share our culture,” said Simmonds.
The grassroots organization will hold fish fries, concerts, in-person or online as necessary, car washes and other fundraisers to generate the money needed for the trip, and hopes to secure local sponsorships.
For more information, call 340-643-1623 visit the Yard Vibes Steel Band Facebook page.