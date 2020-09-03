The Virgin Islands has an abundance young, gifted and talented youth, but offers few places to foster that talent. At the Mon Bijou Youth Center on St. Croix, founder Cie Lloyd seeks to nurture and promote those talents with the YGT program.
The YGT (Young, Gifted, Talented) program was designed by Lloyd, who is also president of the Mon Bijou Homeowners Association that supports the center.
“I used to try to do programs with 4-H, but I realized that most of the programs we have down here in the past were designed for doing things in the states,” Lloyd said. “What I did was build YGT, which is more island-based. For instance, around Eastertime in the Virgin Islands, we camp out. They don’t do that in the states.”
There is a recording studio — Third Eye V.I. — a computer lab and programs ranging from farming to dancing.
“Anything dealing with kids, we try to get involved and provide them with a safe haven where they can spread their ideas and exercise their talent.”
YGT has its own band, which handles its own recording and arrangements. They are also being prepared to work for hire as studio musicians.
“We have a lot of talent here, but where are the programs to back the talent? When you look at China and other places, they start working with kids at a young age. We don’t have the facilities here to do that. Imagine if we did,” Lloyd said.
“I’m only a little pebble inside of a sandpit trying to establish these little things here, so they have a place where they can practice their music and one day get it out there.
‘Black Girl Anthem’
One YGT protégé is singer-songwriter Michondé Delauney. A 17-year-old recent graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex, she released her first video, “Me, Myself & I,” two years ago, at age 15. Her second video was released in July.
With “Black Girl Anthem,” Delauney seeks to “energize little girls to embrace the skin that they’re in and know that they are beautiful as they are.” She is also printing her own Black Girl Anthem T-shirts and is working on a new video, “Slow Burn.”
Delauney has had a passion for music all her life and frequently sang cover songs in public, but not her own work. Lloyd saw her potential and reached out to bring her into YGT, where he has been working with her in the studio. In turn, Delauney is sharing what she has learned from past voice lessons with younger girls in the group.
“The community center gives children of all ages the opportunity to express themselves in different ways, like music, modeling, drawing and art,” she said.
The community youth group, which boasts about 20 members, recently appeared in a promotional video for V.I. Waste Management Authority’s V.I. Clean Video Youth Challenge that is featured on the authority’s Facebook page.
Future entrepreneurs, future farmers
The group also prints YGT Forever T-shirts, tank tops and dresses produced by students and volunteers of the Mon Bijou Youth Center. Sales support summer and after-school programs for children and teens.
Farming is another area where the center is eager to grow. According to Lloyd, the island is in real need of food, but there aren’t a lot of programs for kids in farming. YGT will teach them the basics of ground farming, livestock and hydro farming.
“It takes a village to raise a child,” said Lloyd. “In the village, you have different people. I’m like the builder. I got the building, now I go out and get different people who have the education and the knowledge that know music and farming to bring them in to help the kids. There are a lot of things that I know I could have done within life, like football, and I think I could have been on a basketball team, but I never had the chance. I never had anybody helping me to do these things. So that’s why I started to build a program that would help the community.”
Not limited to youth
Seeing another need in the community, Lloyd is also working towards opening up the center for senior citizens. He hopes to get the kids interested in giving back by helping with senior programs.
The Mon Bijou Community Center has been serving the community since 1975, providing mostly free, year-round programs for St. Croix children. A new building was recently added across the street from the center with a garden, kitchen, the music studio, space that will be available for rentals and a basketball court.
The purchase of the land was possible through funding from Community Development Block Grants and the new building is equipped with solar panels, so “as much as WAPA rolls, we won’t be disturbed.” After hurricanes, the state-of-the-art building will open up to serve as a distribution and charging center.
By funding the new building through federal grants, Lloyd is not depending on any assistance from the V.I. government, ensuring that local government budget cuts will never affect the operation of the center. In addition, Lloyd is able to provide summer jobs within the community.
“If we do this a little bit more instead of sitting back and waiting for the V.I. government to do more, people could get hired and more community centers could be built in the Virgin Islands, because the federal government has the money to do the programs,” Lloyd said. “I’ve been incarcerated and I feel if I could come back after being in jail and be doing all these things in the community, other people that have degrees that don’t have a criminal record could be out there doing the same thing. Do something about it, instead of just talking.”
For more information, visit www.monbijouyouthcenter.org, YGT.org or the YTG Facebook page.