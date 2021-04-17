ST. THOMAS — Surrounded by water, it’s no surprise that the Virgin Islands has produced some highly accomplished sailors. With its Youth Sailing Program, the St. Thomas Yacht Club introduces children to spending time on the water from the tender age of 5, with many going on to race competitively around the globe.
The program, started in 1998, typically includes up to 70 children. Instruction runs concurrently with the school year, from entry level sailing to competitive racing for children up to high school age.
The St. Thomas Yacht Club maintains a fleet of 10 Optimists-class sailboats to be used by beginning sailors, eight C420s, one International Flying Junior and three Laser sailing dinghies.
In the basic “pee wee” level, with a two-to-one ratio of kids to coaches, the goal is to have fun and not be afraid of being on the water. The pee wee level typically trains 12 to 20 kids at a time in Hobie Waves, Optis and IC-24 dinghies. Children from the age of 5 learn basic skills such as identifying points of sail, where the wind is coming from and how it affects the sails and makes the boat move forward. They learn to tack, turning into the wind to change direction, and start learning how to rig their own boats.
“It’s not just sailing for these kids,” said Emily Zimmerman, the yacht club’s Youth Sailing Program Coordinator and Vice Commodore. “They’re learning how to sail and have fun at it, but from the parent perspective, it’s teaching them decision making, critical thinking, gaining independence and gaining confidence. When they are out there, especially as they get more advanced, they’re on a boat by themselves, and if something happens, they have to be able to deal with that and have the confidence that they can.”
As their skills progress, children have the option to move up to more advanced classes when it is determined that they meet the program criteria. In the Opti I class, they are sailing independently close to the beach accompanied by a coach. The Opti II class teaches a small group of kids more advanced sailing skills, each in their own boat, with a coach on a coach boat. Many of the coaches are teenagers who have been through the sailing program themselves.
“Typically, our high school sailors come back and teach the little kids, which is great because they grew up through the program and then they come back and help the little kids learn, so it’s a nice circle,” said Zimmerman. “It’s something that they benefitted from and they come back to help the program.”
The next step is the Green Fleet, a nationally recognized class where they are taught the basics of competitive racing, a course where youths can decide if competitive racing is their goal or if they prefer a non-competitive path. If they choose to race, they move to the competitive Opti race team, which travels the world to compete. Opti racers are eligible compete only until the age of 15.
Many participants go on to join the Antilles School sailing team or sail for a college, Zimmerman said. There are even some Olympians that started with the program.
The St. Thomas Yacht Club has produced some top competitive sailors, such as two-time Olympic sailor Cy Thompson; Thomas Barrows, who competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics for the USVI; and Taylor Canfield, who won the ICSA Match Racing National Championship with Boston College in 2010 and 2011, the 2013 World Match Racing Tour and became the 2013 World Champion in match racing. Canfield also won the 2020 Bermuda Gold Cup and Open Match Racing World Championship.
The newest generation coming out of the St. Thomas Yacht Club youth program includes a team of seven youths that have qualified for the North American Championships. They will represent the Virgin Islands in the competition being held in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in May. The team consists of Tanner Krygsveld, Audrey Zimmerman, Emma Walters, Will Zimmerman, Jack Brooks, Coby Fagan and Santiago Brunt.
According to Zimmerman, Krygsveld is the reigning North American champion, so he’s returning to try and keep the trophy in the Virgin Islands and at the St. Thomas Yacht Club.
Nikki Barnes, who started with the program at the age of 5, recently qualified to compete in this year’s Tokyo Olympics. A congratulatory event was held at the Yacht Club recently in her honor.
“It’s a great place to learn how to sail. They sail in such varied conditions, which is why our competitive teams are so good,” said Zimmerman. “Nikki Barnes, Taylor Canfield, Cy Thompson, Thomas Barrows, all of those kids started here. For such a small little club in the middle of nowhere, we have a lot of accolades for the youth sailing program.”
For more information visit https://stthomasyachtclub.org/.