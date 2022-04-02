ST. CROIX — A female loggerhead sea turtle found herself in the care of the Coral World Ocean and Reef Initiative after being rescued earlier this month by Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue volunteers.
According to a news release issued by the initiative Friday, the turtle was first spotted at the Frederiksted Pier on St. Croix in late February, prompting the keen eyes of experts from the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center.
The loggerhead was monitored for four weeks, but displayed odd behavior and was lethargic. Its condition did not improve and “she was not progressing as well as hoped,” according to the statement.
This is when the decision was made to bring the sea turtle in for evaluation. It stayed the night at the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center where an initial examination was conducted and preliminary care administered.
Last week, the QE4 Ferry transported the loggerhead to St. Thomas where Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue volunteers drove her to Coral World Ocean Park, the only approved sea turtle rehabilitation facility in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Erica Palmer, the Reef Initiative Rehabilitation manager, continued assessing the care of the 93-pound sea turtle, according to the news release.
“We gave this young female turtle antibiotics, pain medications, anti-inflammatories as well as fluid therapy. Based on x-rays and ultrasound images we determined that the injuries were caused by a shark attack,” she said.
The loggerhead turtle is named for its large head, which supports powerful jaw muscles that enable them to feed on hard-shelled prey, such as whelks and conch. The adult loggerhead sea turtle weighs between 200 to 350 pounds according to the National Marine Fisheries.
To treat the loggerhead’s wounds — which led to loss of one of her flippers — officials used medical grade honey therapy in addition to normal wound care.
“Her blood values are positive, and she is already eating. All very positive signs and even though she is missing 80 percent of her right front flipper, she will still be releasable if she continues to do well and heals appropriately,” Palmer said.
Loggerhead sea turtles are listed under the U.S. Endangered Species Act of 1973 which violators of the act can be prosecuted with up to a year in prison, fine up to a $100,000 and risk confiscation of any equipment used during the criminal act.
Claudia Lombard of Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue said in the news release that “in commercial fisheries, loss of nesting habitat due to coastal development, and historical harvest of sea turtle meat and eggs have all played a part in the decline of this species.”
To report any entrapped, disoriented, sick, injured, or dead sea turtle the public is asked to call the rescue hotline at (340) 690-0474.