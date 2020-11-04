ST. CROIX — St. Croix voters on Tuesday may have expected a short line at the polls, given the record number of early voters who already cast their ballot.
But with polling places consolidated in light of COVID-19, and a higher than expected turnout, many voters had anything but a short wait.
“I’ve not seen anything like this,” said Antonio Davis, a St. Croix senior citizen who had been waiting in line at the St. Croix Educational Complex for nearly an hour. “It used to be easy, just in and out.”
Others could commiserate. The line at the Complex extended nearly 50 yards at times and included some 100 people, with one voter telling The Daily News that she had been in line for two hours.
“I don’t think this was a good idea,” said Davis, who eventually had a beach chair brought to him to sit. “We got to do what we got to do, but there were other schools available.”
Unlike the last two elections, which both had at least eight polling sites on St. Croix, Tuesday’s election had only four, with the Complex shouldering five different precincts.
The consolidation, a decision by the V.I. Elections Board, sought to take advantage of larger, more spacious sites that could enhance social distancing.
However, the board didn’t expect the high turnout, especially for a mid-term election in the middle of a pandemic.
“We were totally overwhelmed,” said V.I. Elections Board Chairman Raymond Williams. “Based on our expectations and based on the history of how mid-term elections generally run, the numbers are usually lower.”
Williams noted that a lot of people were using the ExpressVote machines for the first time, which in turn led to delays over a lack of familiarity.
“We got to go back and reconfigure how we treat that process,” he said.
In addition, instead of using the Complex gymnasium, election officials opted for the cafeteria, a decision that V.I. Elections Supervisor Caroline Fawkes said needed to be revisited.
“The gym would have been a better choice because we had to space out voters so much,” she said. “We could only take in six or so at a time [at the cafeteria].”
Fawkes added that having five precincts in one voting center was a “reach” and would also have to be addressed.
Lines were also seen at the D.C. Canegata Recreation Center and St. Dunstan’s Episcopal School but were not nearly as long as that of the Complex.
No significant lines were seen at the Claude O. Markoe School in Frederiksted.
Fawkes said elections officials were notified of the lines and deployed equipment to speed the process along.
She called the hiccup a good “crawl before you walk” scenario that will allow election officials to prepare for the next gubernatorial election, in which more people are expected to vote.
For some voters, the willingness of the electorate to endure a long line was a testament to how serious St. Croix residents felt about their community and their future.
“I think people are really worried about the finances of the Virgin Islands,” said Charlita Schuster, a supporter of Independent Senate candidate Alicia Hansen. “Money is being abused in many departments and not being used for the people. The money is coming in, but it’s not going out in the right direction.”
St. Croix resident Khadijo Kwabena said the territory’s ailing pension system and the scourge of gun violence were top of mind. To tackle these issues, he said the territory should elect candidates who can deliver results.
“In this day and age, we shouldn’t be looking for catchy phrases,” he said. “We should be looking for people who are well-experienced, have the education to prove it and a serious plan that can work – that’s all we should be thinking about.”