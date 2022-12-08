ST. THOMAS — Mental health expert Dr. Kathryn Burns has resigned from her court-appointed role helping to oversee the Bureau of Corrections compliance with a federal consent decree at the St. Thomas jail, and the parties have nominated a replacement, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Burns served in the role for nearly a decade and bore witness to some of the most horrific incidents at the jail in recent years, including suicide, neglect, assault, and rape.

