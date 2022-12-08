ST. THOMAS — Mental health expert Dr. Kathryn Burns has resigned from her court-appointed role helping to oversee the Bureau of Corrections compliance with a federal consent decree at the St. Thomas jail, and the parties have nominated a replacement, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Burns served in the role for nearly a decade and bore witness to some of the most horrific incidents at the jail in recent years, including suicide, neglect, assault, and rape.
Burns repeatedly criticized jail officials for placing mentally ill individuals on extended administrative lockdown — solitary confinement — which can cause them to further deteriorate and become less likely to recover when they finally do have access to treatment.
In her first baseline assessment filed in October 2014, Burns reported that the jail, also known as the Criminal Justice Complex, was in dire need of reform.
“There are no medical or mental health care policies or procedures; inmates requiring care are not timely identified or treated; insufficient staffing levels of both treatment and custody staff continue endangering the lives and safety of inmates and staff; inmates do not have access to higher levels of mental health care; no treatment interventions other than psychotropic medication are provided and even that is unreliable given the idiosyncratic screening mechanism in place,” Burns wrote in the first report.
She continued, “There is no appropriate safe housing for mentally ill inmates or those requiring placement on suicide precautions. Actual therapeutic treatment space for individual and group interventions is lacking. Detention staff are untrained in how to work with persons with mental illnesses. They use physical force, steel restraints and lock down as substitutes for treatment. Additionally, at the time of my site visit, two inmates who had been found not guilty by reason of insanity, hospitalized and discharged, had been returned to the jail from the hospital and continued to be imprisoned there for more than a year with no current or pending charges — or any apparent discharge or release plan!”
The federal consent decree came about as part of a case against the Virgin Islands government brought by the American Civil Liberties Union in 1994 over unconstitutional conditions of confinement at the St. Thomas jail.
While conditions have improved over the years, the government will not be relieved from the consent decree’s mandates until it can prove to the court’s satisfaction that it is no longer holding detainees in inhumane conditions.
Two months after Burns filed the baseline report, a woman detained at the jail died by suicide after remaining seriously mentally ill, delusional, and without treatment for nearly two years.
A year later, a seriously mentally ill woman who was eight months pregnant was locked down for weeks rather than being hospitalized, and eventually gave birth to her child on the cell floor.
Burns continually encouraged the Virgin Islands government to do more to help mentally ill detainees and inmates at the jail by hiring additional mental health staff.
She encouraged officials to expand the Eldra Schulterbrandt residential treatment facility on St. Thomas to provide more beds, which “would be a lot less expensive than shipping people off-island into remote facilities,” she said in 2017.
Health Department officials have also pledged to construct a treatment facility in Anna’s Hope on St. Croix, and Burns urged the government to actually follow through with those plans.
“There’s no budget, there’s no architectural plan, there’s no staffing plan. It really is aptly named ‘Hope,’ as opposed to an actual plan,” Burns testified at a court hearing in 2018.
The lack of beds in appropriate treatment facilities means mentally ill detainees charged with crimes are left to languish in jail.
At the 2018 hearing, Burns cited the example of one detainee who would benefit from inpatient treatment at Schulterbrandt but has been barred from the facility — a legally blind, elderly man with a litany of health problems who has never exhibited behavioral problems, Burns said.
He has been in jail in pretrial detention — meaning he has yet to actually be convicted of a crime — for nearly eight years while the Superior Court waits for the Health Department to treat his mental illness and restore him to competency so he can participate in court proceedings, Burns said at the time.
Inmates found not guilty by reason of insanity were left in jail for months without transfer to an appropriate treatment facility, and Burns testified that another detainee was schizophrenic and psychotic, refused to take medication, and spoke only French Creole, meaning jail staff were unable to communicate with him and the man was left to spend much of his time shouting incoherently in apparent distress.
“Locking down people with mental illness is the most egregious infraction” of the abuses committed by corrections staff,” Burns testified at a 2019 hearing.
Eventually, many of those mentally ill individuals are released to the streets where they reoffend because their condition has gone untreated, or even deteriorated further.
“They’re set up for a revolving door back to the jail,” Burns said at the time.
“Have you observed that, that revolving door?” former U.S. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez asked.
“Yes,” Burns said.
Burns resigned from the position effective July 1, according to court records.
On Thursday, lawyers for the Bureau of Corrections and the ACLU filed a joint application to appoint Dr. Kahlil Johnson as Mental Health Expert in the case.
The application included Johnson’s curriculum vitae detailing his extensive educational and work experience, and academic appointments in the field of psychiatry.