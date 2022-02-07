A loss of power generation and two pole fires on St. Thomas left V.I. Water and Power Authority customers without electricity on Sunday.
Customers on feeder 7B experienced an electrical service interruption due to a pole fire that was discovered around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to WAPA Director of Transmission and Distribution Ashley Bryan.
Bryan said the V.I. Fire Service helped to extinguish the fire, but the same pole was impacted by fire again later in the afternoon.
“Heavy rain mixed with electricity can cause tracking, which often leads to pole fires,” Bryan explained.
As of Sunday afternoon, preparations had been made, but WAPA personnel were unable to install a new pole due to record-setting rainfall and lightning. According to the National Weather Service, .54 inches of rain fell at King Airport on Saturday, breaking the .41 inch rainfall record for the date set in 2003. On Sunday, as the rain continued to fall at a record-setting pace, the rain gauge at King Airport recorded a record 1.26 inches of precipitation, beating 2017’s record of .46 inches.
Bryan said inclement weather was also preventing the restoration of power for one customer in Caret Bay, where a transformer needed to be replaced.
“We are brining in extra crew so we can restore everyone by tomorrow morning,” Bryan said.
Around 10 a.m. customers on feeders 6B, 7B, 8B, 9B, and 10B were without power due to a loss of generation at the Francois substation, and service was restored by personnel within the hour, Bryan said.
Mahogany Run Condominiums residents were also without power on Sunday, which WAPA line department personnel determined was due to an issue with the internal electric systems.
Bryan encourages customers to report outages at www.viwapa.vi or to call 340-773-2250 on St. Croix or 340-774-3552 on St. Thomas and St. John.