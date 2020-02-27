Virgin Islands National Park’s 29th annual Folk Life Festival will take place today and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the park’s ball field in Cruz Bay. The theme this year is “Sharing Plenty.” Everyone is welcome to learn, enjoy, and appreciate the island’s cultural heritage. There will be dancing, music, food, and a celebration of local artisans’ crafts and culture. The event is free. Anyone who would like to demonstrate or volunteer at the event should contact Friends of Virgin Islands National Park at 340-779-4940 or email info@friendsvinp.org.
