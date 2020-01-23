Members of the community are invited to join the St. John Recovery Choir, which began preparing for its spring concerts this week. Rehearsals are held Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gifft Hill School lower campus great room. This year’s focus will be on music from the Caribbean. The choir will collaborate with local quelbe and reggae bands at concerts. The ability to read music is not required, and the choir is open to anyone ages 15 and older, or children ages 9 to 14 who attend with an adult. There is no membership fee thanks to support by the St. John Community Foundation, the V.I. Council for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the V.I. Lottery, Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, Seven Seas Water, and generous individuals. Those who can are asked to contribute $30 to cover the cost of materials. For more information, visit www.singstjohn.org, email info@singstjohn.org, or call 802-380-0761.
