International Coastal Cleanup events Friday, Saturday
The Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park is hosting a beach cleanup at Drunk Bay on Friday at 8 a.m. The cleanup is being held in honor of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8 a.m. at the Salt Pond parking lot with water, sun-protective clothing, sturdy shoes, and hat. The Friends will provide gloves, bags, and tally sheets to record trash collected. Residents can also adopt their own beach as part of the cleanup effort.
For more information, contact Karen Jarvis at kjarvis@friendsvinp.org or call 340-779-4940.
The V.I. National Park will host an International Coastal Cleanup event at Princess Bay on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Experienced snorkelers are invited to take part in this underwater cleanup to help restore the beauty of Hurricane Hole while checking out the recovering marine life. Several small debris items remain in the bay after the removal of hurricane-damaged boats.
Friends of VINP will provide transportation to this cleanup from the Cruz Bay Visitor Center to Princess Bay and back for up to 15 people. Those participating should bring water, snacks, snorkel gear, and a mesh bag for collecting debris. Call 340-776-6201 ext. 238 to sign up.
Free cistern water testing for Coral Bay residents
Coral Bay residents are invited to have their cistern water tested for bacteria above the EPA drinking water standard. The cost is $10 courtesy of a grant program sponsored by Rotary Club of St. Thomas II.
Residents should pick up a sterilized container at the Coral Bay Community Council office no later than Oct. 5, and drop the water sample back at the office on Oct. 8 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, email water@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.
Carolina Corral fun day Oct. 13
The Carolina Corral will host a free back to school fun day on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a variety of games including balloon toss, egg and spoon, chicken races, and a donkey obstacle course. There will be crafting activities and a content to see who can take the best selfie with a Carolina Corral resident, along with food, drinks, and pony or donkey rides. Free transportation will be provided between Cruz Bay and Coral Bay.
Rotary seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving dinner
The Rotary Club of St. John is seeking volunteers for its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22 in the Frank Powell Park. Last year, they partnered with the St. John Community Foundation to feed more than 700 people. To volunteer at this year’s event, contact Teri Mandemaker tmandemaker@hotmail.com.
