LRVI FC is poised to offer its biggest St. John soccer program yet, with 70 total spots open across age groups from 5 to 15. The program begins Sept. 10 at Gifft Hill School’s Trayser Field and is open to all St. John youth, regardless of which school they attend.

When LRVI FC, which was founded on St. Thomas, first expanded to St. John, they’d be lucky to get 15 kids in a session, said LRVI FC coaching director Matt Mattiuz. Last year, players from age 6 to 14 were welcome and enrollment rose to about 40.