LRVI FC is poised to offer its biggest St. John soccer program yet, with 70 total spots open across age groups from 5 to 15. The program begins Sept. 10 at Gifft Hill School’s Trayser Field and is open to all St. John youth, regardless of which school they attend.
When LRVI FC, which was founded on St. Thomas, first expanded to St. John, they’d be lucky to get 15 kids in a session, said LRVI FC coaching director Matt Mattiuz. Last year, players from age 6 to 14 were welcome and enrollment rose to about 40.
“We’re trying to build something consistent, and every year we keep getting bigger,” said St. John Director Aaron Payne. “There’s been more and more interest.”
The program goes beyond teaching soccer skills, said Mattiuz.
“What’s really cool about growing up and playing a sport in the V.I. is that it’s a small community, so there are a lot of opportunities afforded to players here that they’d never see growing up and playing in the U.S.,” he said. “We have a couple girls and boys from our club who’ve played on the USVI national team against other countries. Unless you’re the cream of the crop, the best of the best, you won’t have those opportunities in the states. Beyond the sport of soccer, we’re teaching players punctuality, responsibility, leadership skills, and teamwork.”
One of LRVI FC founder Joe Limeburner’s goals is to get players noticed at the collegiate level, added Payne.
“He takes pride in seeing the players succeed,” said Payne. “He likes to see kids have the opportunity to get scholarships and to play in college, even at a Division 3 school.”
The upcoming session will run through December. Three age groups are offered — U8, which practices at 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays; U10/U12, which practices at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays; and U14/U16, which practices at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Each age group will have the opportunity to play games, mostly with their LRVI FC St. Thomas counterparts. The 12-week session is $250 per player, and scholarship opportunities are available. Registration closes Sunday. Interested players should sign up at www.lrvifc.com.
LRVI FC is taking donations of gently used cleats, and businesses and residents can donate toward the program’s scholarship fund as well. Email lrvifc@gmail.com to find out how you can help.