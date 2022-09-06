Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach announced the partial availability of the Real Property Tax Division’s online citizen access portal for property tax payments. Taxpayers using a Visa card can now make payments online using the citizen access portal which can be found at https://propertytax.vi.gov, according to a released statement.

Currently, the online system is only accepting Visa card payments. However, taxpayers can also use Mastercard for payments, but will require a completed credit card authorization form which can be obtained by visiting the Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s website.