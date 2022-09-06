Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach announced the partial availability of the Real Property Tax Division’s online citizen access portal for property tax payments. Taxpayers using a Visa card can now make payments online using the citizen access portal which can be found at https://propertytax.vi.gov, according to a released statement.
Currently, the online system is only accepting Visa card payments. However, taxpayers can also use Mastercard for payments, but will require a completed credit card authorization form which can be obtained by visiting the Office of the Lieutenant Governor’s website.
The new online citizen access portal facilitates the direct processing of property tax payments, tax status reports, tax clearance certificates, and installment payment agreements. Taxpayers can visit the online portal to receive direct 24/7 access to many services and features offered by the Office of the Tax Collector.
The office and its contractor continue to work on upgrades to the system which shortly will allow online payment with most major credit cards, also to include American Express and Discover. The availability of those online payment options will be announced shortly.
“The transition to the new online system resulted in some operational delays regarding the payment portal. As a result, I granted full authority to the Office of the Tax Collector to implement a one-month waiver of all interest and penalties for all outstanding property tax bills until September 30, 2022,” said Roach.
For additional information or assistance, please contact the Office of the Tax Collector at (340) 773-6449 for the St. Croix District or (340) 774-2991 for the St. Thomas/St. John District.