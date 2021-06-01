With the Atlantic Hurricane Season starting today, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office is urging residents and property owners to take measures to make sure they are prepared for hurricanes.
• Avoid being underinsured: Homeowners should purchase insurance coverage equal to at least 80% of the replacement cost of the residential property. Get your residential property appraised and make sure the appraisal includes replacement cost value. Then, purchase your homeowner’s insurance at replacement cost value, which is the cost of replacing your property without a reduction for depreciation.
• Avoid being force-placed: Force-placed insurance only covers the mortgage balance, not the actual cost of repairing and replacing your home.
• Use escrow: Have the insurance premium escrowed along with your mortgage and property tax payment or use premium financing.
• You need more than one policy: Remember, you must buy a separate homeowners/windstorm policy and a separate flood insurance policy. A homeowner’s policy does not provide coverage for flooding that comes with a hurricane. Don’t wait to the last minute. A flood insurance policy does not take effect until 30 days after it is purchased. Also, you cannot buy a homeowner’s policy once a storm has been declared.
• Renters need coverage too: If renting, buy renter’s insurance to cover your contents in the home.
• Condo owners can purchase coverage: Understand that you do not have a separate policy if you own a condominium. The policy belongs to the condominium association as a whole and is subject to a decision by its Board of Directors. You can purchase a separate contents insurance policy as a condominium owner.
• Protect your policies: Keep your insurance policy and other important documents in safe, dry, waterproof and fireproof containers. Important documents also include birth certificates, will and testaments, and licenses.
• Stock up: Have disaster supplies on hand.
• Shore up: Protect your property by putting up shutters, cutting back tree limbs and clearing debris.
• Know what to do after disaster strikes: Secure your property, take photos, make a list of your damages, file a claim as soon as possible and get an estimate of your damages; be ready to have your claim adjusted; and receive a claim settlement. Public adjusters are licensed by the Commissioner of Insurance. A public adjuster may not charge a fee that exceeds 5% of the insurance proceeds recovered on behalf of the homeowner.
A “Home Inventory Checklist,” is available on the ltg.gov.vi webpage to assist homeowners in cataloging insured and uninsured items.