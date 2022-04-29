Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach addressed his absence from Wednesday’s Carnival Food Fair, where he was scheduled to bring remarks, noting he was unable to do so because he had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from Roach’s office, he was notified Wednesday morning of an individual testing positive for COVID-19 in his office and “underwent testing, and his results were positive.”
Following the recommendation of the Health Department, Roach is in self-quarantine and has cancelled all public appearances until Monday but “wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable Carnival and encourages everyone to continue to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols throughout the ongoing festivities.”
Roach is fully vaccinated, and his announcement on Monday comes days after the V.I. Health Department cleared Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to remove himself from self-quarantine. Government House announced that Bryan had tested positive for vaccine after returning from an off-island trip with his family during the Easter break. Bryan said he would self-quarantine until April 27, and attended the opening of the Carnival Food Fair and Adult Village on Wednesday morning and night, respectively, alongside first lady Yolanda Bryan.
As of Thursday, Health reported 345 active cases territorywide and 141 of those cases are isolated to St. Thomas. The St. Thomas numbers increased from Monday when Health Epidemiologist said there were 248 cases and of that number 107 were on St. Thomas.
With the virus still active in the community, the Health Department issued several statements on how residents can take precautions while enjoying Carnival and has provided a van and tent located in Carnival Village that provides free vaccines and testing for COVID-19, HIV and STD’s. The services are available each night from 7 to 10 p.m.
“The department also asks residents to protect themselves and their loved ones throughout the Carnival festivities by following the recommended guidelines on hand-washing and social distancing, especially with persons with whom they do not reside and encourages all residents wear masks, especially when in large crowds,” according to a news release issued last week.
To mitigate the spread of the virus the Health Department recommends the following guidelines:
• Get vaccinated and keep up to date on booster vaccinations
• Wear a mask, especially in crowds or indoor public spaces
• Socially distance six feet from others while in indoor public spaces
• Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly
• Cover you mouth when coughing and sneezing
• Use sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol
• Avoid touching your face
• If feeling symptomatic, test for COVID-19