Health insurance companies operating in the territory have been ordered to waive any cost sharing for COVID-19 vaccinations — including deductibles, co-insurance and co-payments.
The requirement covers policies offered by Cigna, United Healthcare and Elan, the three health insurance companies licensed to offer group health insurance in the territory, according to a news release from Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach’s office.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act requires health insurers and health plans to treat the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine as a preventive service.
“As such, health insurers and health plans are to pay all COVID-19 vaccination related costs without cost-sharing or balance billing,” Roach said in the news release.
“The vaccine is a major step forward in combating COVID-19. Virgin Islanders who want to receive the vaccine can rest assured that group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance are required to cover any qualifying coronavirus preventive service. This includes the vaccine or immunization,” Roach said.
Medicare also covers COVID-19 vaccinations with no out-of-pocket expenses, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Medicare beneficiaries with questions about their plan and what is covered regarding COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, may contact the VI SHIP/Medicare office in the St. Thomas-St. John District at 340-774-2991, ext. 4507 or in the St. Croix District at 340-778-6311, ext. 3110.
For additional information and questions regarding cost sharing of the vaccine, please contact the Division of Banking, Insurance and Financial Regulation at 340-773-6459 in the St. Croix District and 340-774-7166 in the St. Thomas-St. John District.