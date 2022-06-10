The Office of the Lieutenant Governor has apologized after sending out incorrect property tax bills, including some that erroneously charged condo owners double their actual rate.
“What we are witnessing with the new system is basically growing pains, but this new system will result in the overall improvement of the collection system and increased revenues to our government. We are asking taxpayers to bear with us as we work through the kinks and rectify their issues one by one. I sincerely apologize for the inconveniences,” Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said in a prepared statement.
Residents have been complaining for days about the nonsensical bills, alarming charges, non-functioning website, and lack of customer service.
Shayla Solomon, spokesperson for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, did not respond to questions from The Daily News.
On Wednesday, the Real Property Tax Division issued a press release, finally acknowledging the many billing problems.
“The bills are being generated by a new billing and collections system implemented during the month of May,” the news release stated. “Since issuing the bills, the Office has fielded a number of inquiries from property owners regarding increases in their tax bill amounts and other concerns.”
Some properties increased in value because of a reassessment based on improvements between 2018 and 2022, verified through field inspections and sales data.
“Any reassessment would result in an increase in the assessed value of a property. The new system is capturing this assessment data that may not have been factored into a prior year billing,” according to the news release.
In some instances, government agencies that do not pay property taxes are seeing tax bills for the first time because they are still responsible for sewer fees they hadn’t received bills for.
“Some entities may not have received bills for sewer fees in the past, which now result in past due sewer fee amounts for previous years on the issued tax bills,” according to the press release, which did not explain why the bills were not issued previously.
Condo owners received particularly vexing bills, and “may have been taxed at the incorrect millage rate, resulting in increases of double or more over the prior year,” according to the news release. “The Real Property Tax Division has made those corrections in the internal operating system and those affected property owners will be sent a supplemental tax bill that accurately reflects taxes due.”
Bills may not also fully reflect amnesty payments or homestead tax credits, and those customers will also receive “supplemental bills” showing the correct amounts, according to the news release.
Property owners who believe their bill is incorrect are asked to contact the Office of the Tax Assessor via email at propertytaxreview@lgo.vi.gov or by utilizing the following telephone numbers and designated prompt options:
• St. Thomas — 340-774-2991, option 2 or option 5.
• St. John — 340-774-2992, option 6.
• St. Croix (Christiansted) — 340-773-6449, option 5 or option 8.
• St. Croix (Frederiksted) — 340-773-6449, option 6.
Property owners who have not received their 2022 tax bill are asked to contact the Office of the Tax Assessor to verify their mailing address. It is important to note that the 4-digit postal code following the zip code for addresses is needed when providing the address to the Office.
“The newly converted billing and collection system is now capturing and utilizing data in accordance with industry standards. The system will include new features that will enhance the ability to perform searches, get comparable sales data, make payments, and perform other related property services,” Roach said in the statement.
The Citizen Access Portal is now available by visiting: https://propertytax.vi.gov.